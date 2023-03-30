“Flip the script” has been one of the many mantras thrown around by Auburn football since Hugh Freeze was hired.

It’s also Auburn receiver Camden Brown’s favorite of any saying his new head coach has thrown around since his arrival. He said it’s the program’s main focus.

“As with anything, we’ve got to change the narrative with the quarterback situation, with the receiver situation, the O-Line situation,” Brown said Wednesday. “We’ve all got to change the narrative around everything. Changing the narrative is the main topic right now.”

That main topic is overarching for the program, but Brown said it’s indicative of the state of Auburn’s receiver room. This spring, the 14-man position group doesn’t look overhauled. Eight of them were scholarship players on last season’s team, including the likes of Jay Fair, Malcolm Johnson Jr. and Omari Kelly. But it’s still a group that lacks experience.

Only four receivers logged more than 100 snaps on passing plays for Auburn in 2022, and three of them — Koy Moore, Ja’Varrius Johnson and Brown — return. That trio combined for 97 targets and 55 receptions.

Brown logged both the fewest targets (12) and receptions (9) of those three, but it’s likely he plays a bigger part in Auburn’s passing game this fall.

“He’s one of the ones that’s hungry,” receivers coach Marcus Davis said of Brown. “He wants to get better, and he’s a younger guy. He’s a good person to have in your room. He does some good things. He’s getting better at his releases.

“He’s getting better at catching that thing with his hands. It’s just about continuing to build that confidence and continuing to go hard, because he’s somebody I see that can be a leader in that room, just by his approach.”

Davis is a touch of the turnover that’s come to Auburn’s receiving corps under a new regime. A former Tiger himself, Davis took the position on Freeze’s staff in December, overseeing the program’s pass-catchers. He held the same post at Georgia Southern and Hawaii.

“Being in the meeting room with him, I’m learning from him a lot,” Brown said. “From the first day to now, I’ve been elevating. I have no worries about him coaching me. He’s a great, great young guy to coach me. But that young stuff does not even figure with him. He’s with the veterans. He’s with the veterans in coaching.”

Along with Davis, Auburn also brought in Cincinnati transfer Nick Mardner, who played for Davis at Hawaii and logged a 46-reception season. Beyond Mardner, the Tigers will also add freshman Daquayvious Sorey this summer, who was a four-star recruit.

Regardless of new and old, though, Auburn will need to see improvement from its receiver room after a season in which few made considerable contributions. Of the 51 Southeastern Conference receivers who logged at least 33 targets, only three of them were Tigers, according to Pro Football Focus. Only one of them, Ja’Varrius Johnson, logged a top-20 receiving grade.

“The biggest thing is to continue to stay consistent and get better no matter what the case may be,” Davis said. “No matter what it is. Stay consistent, get better, do the little things better and I think that is going to bring the room that much farther along once you continue to buy in and do just those things.”