Call it ‘Chaos Auburn.’

Gearing up for what they figure to be the most exciting home meet of the year, the Tigers embrace the madness.

The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team hosts No. 9 LSU on Friday night for a top-10 showdown, a clash of stars, and a meet that’s been circled on the calendar all season.

Auburn enters coming off a high-flying, high-scoring performance in Tuscaloosa — but one that left a sour tastes in the Tigers’ mouths as Alabama’s scores surged ahead of theirs in the final rotation. For the LSU meet — a meet that’s been sold out for months — everyone expects a raucous atmosphere, no extra tickets to go around, and for that familiar Neville Arena magic to be in the air, like has been for Auburn’s hottest meets in recent seasons.

“I’m super excited,” Auburn sophomore Sophia Groth said this week with a smile. “I think this is going to be the most exciting meet in Neville this season, and I’m looking forward to the high energy.

“We’re coming off a high-energy meet and we’re hungrier than ever, just how last week ended. So I’m very excited.”

The Alabama meet was on the road this season, and so was the Florida meet. This is the big one.

The meet also marks, as Suni Lee pointed out, the visit of LSU’s ever-popular Livvy Dunne, a social media superstar and the only NCAA gymnast with more Instagram followers than Lee.

Auburn head coach Jeff Graba shrugged and smiled.

“You know what? Nowadays, when you’re at a gymnastics meet in Auburn, Ala., everything’s a distraction. If Derrian’s brother shows up, who knows what’s going to happen? We welcome it,” he laughed, bringing up when Derrian Gobourne’s brother Derric got the crowd excited for her floor routine in style a few weeks back, in a moment that went viral and was featured on the Today Show. Graba pointed out that multiple other programs have set all-time attendance records when hosting Auburn in the last two seasons, ever since Lee joined the team.

“We started talking about it last year: It’s the Auburn Gymnastics Circus,” Graba said. “It’s really not a gymnastics meet, it’s: We show up and crazy stuff happens in every meet.

“So our team is under pressure every weekend and chaos happens every weekend — not just at the meet, outside the meet, getting on the bus, getting off the bus, all of that stuff. In the end, it makes us stronger and makes us better if we can stay focused.”

For Auburn, a focused week and a focused meet could result in a big score that could go a long way in postseason seeding. Auburn last week scored a 197.700 in Tuscaloosa, which is a stellar road score which will likely help Auburn’s National Qualifying Score ranking at season’s end. Now the Tigers have the chance to add a strong home score to the equation, especially with two top-10 teams under the same roof pushing each other and impressing judges. The last time the stars aligned before a highly hyped home meet, when Auburn hosted Florida last season, both teams surged to a whopping 198.575. As for the chaos, Lee said she isn’t sure what the crowd is going to be like when she isn’t the only the superstar on the floor — but what’s for sure is that the crowd will be there, in full force.

“I’m really excited,” Lee said. “I don’t really know how the fans are going to react — Livvy’s coming. Me and Livvy are obviously really good friends. I’m really good friends with a lot of other girls on the team, but I know that she’s so big.

“So it’s going to be a really big meet, but I’m really excited for all the amazing gymnastics that there is to come.”