Charles Barkley for Auburn AD? 'They can't afford me'

Well, as Auburn Athletics begins the search for its next full-time athletics director, there's one notable name who's declared he won't be in consideration.

Asked Monday if he'd throw his hat in the ring for Auburn's AD job, former Tiger basketball legend Charles Barkley joked: "They can't afford me."

Both Barkley and Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl spoke to reporters ahead of the Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Classic on the RTJ Trail at Grand National on Monday, and expressed an appreciation for both former AD Allen Greene and interim AD Rich McGlynn.

A "great friend of mine," Barkley said he was disappointed that Greene didn't remain Auburn's AD.

"I talked to him quite a bit," Barkley said. "I love the guy. I think he did a fabulous job at Auburn, and he's going to be missed."

Pearl agreed that Greene's efforts at Auburn were stand-out, but also spoke at length about McGlynn, someone who "has paid his dues."

"Let me just say this: When our players found out that Rich had been elevated to the position that he's in right now, our players reacted really positively," Pearl said. "It had nothing to do with Allen being gone. They loved Allen. But they were happy for Rich. So if the players respond that way, that kind of tells you something about the relationship that he has with everybody, and I think you get to feel that with the donors, too.

"They're happy for Rich, and look, we've got we got work to do. We play in the toughest conference in the country, and the second-best conference in the country ain't even close to the SEC, and everybody's out there doing business and they're doing real business. So we've got to stay on top of our game. And that's what we're trying to do. That's what we're trying to do, so I'm happy for Rich."