Charles Barkley on Bryan Harsin: ‘What he did takes tremendous courage’

Auburn’s most outspoken great was apparently impressed with Bryan Harsin before the new football coach even arrived on the Plains.

That’s because he knew the challenge Harsin was willingly charging into — and a competitor recognizes a competitor.

Charles Barkley said Wednesday that he’s a Harsin fan, but he pointed to something he liked about Harsin that doesn’t come up in the stat sheets or the win-loss records or anything the coach has accomplished in the past.

He said he liked how Harsin was willing to fly headlong into the storm and challenge Auburn’s rival Alabama.

“I’m a big Coach Harsin fan,” Barkley said at the Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament, via reporter Drew Carter of CBS 42 in Birmingham. “I think what he did takes tremendous courage, and I’m really, really excited.

“You know, to leave the confines of Boise, where you could probably win seven or eight games a year and live happily ever after — to come down to Alabama and take on King Kong, that takes tremendous courage and belief in yourself.”

King Kong, of course, is Nick Saban and the Alabama football program.