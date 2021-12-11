Charles Barkley rips NCAA for investigation into Auburn basketball

Charles Barkley has never had any problem speaking his mind.
He pulled no punches Saturday when asked about the recently concluded NCAA investigation into his alma mater.
“Anytime something takes four years, they suck at what they’re doing,” Barkley said simply on Saturday. “Let’s get that out of the way.”
Barkley opened up when joining the commentary team courtside during the ESPN broadcast of Auburn’s win over Nebraska on Saturday.
Barkley was in attendance in Atlanta, where he’s based out of when working on Inside the NBA on TNT. Absent Saturday, though, was Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, who is serving a two-game suspension after the NCAA released its infractions decision Friday following a four-year investigation into unethical conduct involving former assistant coach Chuck Person.
The lengthy investigation ultimately led to the suspension for Pearl and two lost scholarships in addition to Auburn’s self-imposed postseason ban from last year and several recruiting restrictions.
“I don’t understand — and listen I hate doing this — we’ve got people cheating on tape, on telephone calls,” Barkley said. “Nothing has happened to them. I have a problem with that, to be honest with you.”
Barkley could be referring to LSU coach Will Wade, who purportedly was caught on a tape released by HBO last year talking about making a “strong offer” to a prospect and saying, “We could compensate him better than the rookie minimum.”
Auburn went on trounce Nebraska 99-68. Assistant coach Wes Flanigan served as acting head coach for Auburn during the game. Steven Pearl is set to serve as acting head coach in Auburn’s next game against North Alabama before the head coach’s return.
“The NCAA’s got to do a much better job,” Barkley said. “But, listen, we’re going to move forward. We’ve got our two games and then we’ll have our coach back.”
Barkley also took a moment to send a message to his fellow Auburn alum, Person.
“I love Bruce. And, listen, I love Chuck Person,” Barkley said. “I want him to know that. He made a mistake. I don’t hold that — there’s no perfect person out here.”
Person was arrested in 2017 after an FBI investigation and ultimately pled guilty to bribery charges. Officials ultimately found that Person accepted thousands in bribes to steer Auburn players to a financial adviser. Person avoided prison time at his 2019 sentencing, when he was sentenced to 200 hours of community service. According to the Associated Press, Person told the judge in New York that he was facing financial trouble at the time, and the judge cited Person’s charitable acts throughout life when saying prison time would serve no purpose in the case.