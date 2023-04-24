Auburn legend Charles Barkley’s television career will expand later this year, as he is set to co-host a primetime television series on CNN with CBS Mornings co-anchor Gayle King, according to multiple reports.

The Wall Street Journal initially reported the news Saturday. CNN CEO Chris Licht confirmed the show’s creation to The Daily Beast, and the duo of Barkley and King both confirmed the same with an announcement on TNT on Saturday.

A one-hour live program, the show is expected to air Wednesdays “in primetime” beginning fall 2023, according to a memo from Licht.

“This show will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities,” Licht said in the memo.

Barkely’s television career has seen him work as an in-studio analyst for the NBA on TNT, a role for which he reportedly signed a 10-year contract extension in October. That extension paid him approximately $10 million per season, according to a report from the New York Post.