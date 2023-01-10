Chasing history: Auburn ranked in AP Poll for 29th-consecutive week, nearing program record

For the 29th consecutive week, Auburn men’s basketball has been voted a top-25 program.

On Monday, the Tigers sat at No. 21 in the Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 poll. They jumped one spot after splitting a two-contest week, losing at Georgia on Wednesday before beating then-No. 13 Arkansas at Neville Arena on Saturday night.

The ranking continues one of the program’s longest top-25 streaks. In fact, it’s one shy of tying the program’s record of 30 consecutive weeks ranked in the AP Poll.

That was set when the program was ranked in the poll from the midway point of the 1998-99 season through the first 17 weeks of the 1999-00 season, a 447-day span.

“We talk about making history, and from that standpoint it mattered,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said Monday, of staying in the Top 25 despite the loss Georgia. “We wanted to be able to say that in 2022 we were in the Top 25 every single week, and we had to get off to a good enough start this year to do that. I was pleased heading into the new year.

“The one thing that the league will do, it can be unmerciful — like I said, four out of next six are on the road — but it also provides you with opportunity.”

Should the Tigers hope to both tie and break their program record, they’ll need to hold their own away from home the next couple weeks.

First up, Auburn will travel to Oxford to face Ole Miss on Tuesday, then return home to face a Mississippi State program that started the season hot Saturday. It’ll play LSU in Baton Rouge on Jan. 18 and then head to Columbia, S.C. for a matchup with the Gamecocks.

Those teams are a combined 39-21 to start the season, though they’re 2-9 in conference play.

The past also largely favors Auburn in these matchups. The Tigers won their latest contest in Oxford, and they’ve won their past two games at South Carolina. Road trips to Louisiana State are the outlier, however, as Auburn hasn’t won in Baton Rouge since 2015.