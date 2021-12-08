Checking in on Auburn’s recruiting needs one week before December’s National Signing Day

Auburn has one offensive tackle commit in Auburn High’s Eston Harris, and while fellow Auburn High player and Tigers commit Drew Bobo can play all five positions he’ll likely play inside if he signs. The Tigers are also looking at another in-state prospect in Pleasant Grove’s Anez Cooper, a 6-foot-6, 330-pount senior who the team offered in October.

Given how immediate the Tigers’ need at tackle could be, the Tigers may focus more on the transfer portal to get a more experienced option in the fold.

Auburn has already offered Florida International transfer Miles Frazier, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound player who just wrapped up his redshirt freshman season. There will be no shortage of linemen Harsin and his staff could pursue if they so choose to go this route.

Running back

Shaun Shivers’ entry into the transfer portal only adds to the importance of the Tigers adding talent to their backfield during this cycle.