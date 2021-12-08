Checking in on Auburn’s recruiting needs one week before December’s National Signing Day

The Auburn Tigers are closing in on an important checkpoint this recruiting cycle.
Next Wednesday is the start of the early signing period, a three-day stretch during which prospects in the 2022 class can sign with their respective schools. While the early signing period is still fairly new in the recruiting world, it’s quickly become the standard instead of athletes waiting until February to make things official.
Given how common it’s become for recruits to sign in December, next Wednesday will be important for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin as he looks to lay the foundation for the Tigers program.
Back in July, we identified five positions of need for Auburn’s 2022 class. Let’s look at where things stand and potential targets for the Tigers as they prepare for next Wednesday.
Offensive tackle
Auburn’s offensive line had its highs and lows in 2021, but the lingering question now is what the line looks like this time next year. It’s unclear whether senior tackles Austin Troxell, Alec Jackson, Brodarious Ham or Brenden Coffey use their extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, which makes restocking the position a must.
How Auburn chooses to do so remains unclear.
Auburn has one offensive tackle commit in Auburn High’s Eston Harris, and while fellow Auburn High player and Tigers commit Drew Bobo can play all five positions he’ll likely play inside if he signs. The Tigers are also looking at another in-state prospect in Pleasant Grove’s Anez Cooper, a 6-foot-6, 330-pount senior who the team offered in October.
Given how immediate the Tigers’ need at tackle could be, the Tigers may focus more on the transfer portal to get a more experienced option in the fold.
Auburn has already offered Florida International transfer Miles Frazier, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound player who just wrapped up his redshirt freshman season. There will be no shortage of linemen Harsin and his staff could pursue if they so choose to go this route.
Running back
Shaun Shivers’ entry into the transfer portal only adds to the importance of the Tigers adding talent to their backfield during this cycle.
Despite offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s departure, it doesn’t seem as if the Tigers have anything to worry about from four-star commit Damari Alston, who continues to publicly pursue other prospects on Auburn’s behalf. The Tigers are also in the mix for fellow four-star Justin Williams, who named Auburn and Tennessee as his top two schools on Tuesday.
As long as starter Tank Bigsby and freshman Jarquez Hunter are back, the Tigers should be in good shape at running back.
Wide receiver
Auburn’s concerns at wide receiver came to pass this fall, as the group struggled with consistency. The receiving corps will have some lingering questions going forward, as sophomore Elijah Canion has entered the transfer portal and senior Shedrick Jackson – who noticeably stepped up his play in the second half of the season – will have a decision to make regarding his extra year of eligibility.
Auburn has one wide receiver committed in Jay Fair, while two athletes who are committed – Omari Kelly and Ja’Kobi Albert – could potentially play there, too.
The Tigers have two main receiver recruits on their radar in four-stars Darrius Clemons and Antonio Williams. Clemons has Penn State and Oregon along with Auburn as his top three schools, while Williams has Auburn in his top five.
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal’s departure could wind up helping Auburn’s pursuit of Clemons, a Portland native.
It’s also conceivable that Auburn would go to the portal for an experienced receiver like they did last year to get former Georgia wideout Demetris Robertson.
Defensive tackle
Auburn faced real questions in the middle of its defensive line entering 2021 but made the most of it with play from UAB transfer Tony Fair and Kansas transfer Marcus Harris in addition to contributions from JJ Pegues and Marquis Burks.
The Tigers will lose Fair and could lose Burks if he decides not to use his extra year. They do have other options on the roster like true freshman Lee Hunter and sophomores Zykeivous Walker and Jeremiah Wright, but the desire to add more is an understandable one.
Auburn has one defensive line commit in Lanett’s Caden Story, but whether Story plays at defensive end or bulks up to play in the interior remains to be seen. The biggest target still on the board appears to be in-state in Pike Road’s Khurtiss Perry, though the Tigers will likely have to beat Alabama to land the 6-foot-2, 265-pound standout.
Auburn is also pursuing Jeffrey M’ba, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound four-star junior college prospect.
Linebacker
Auburn could lose a ton of production at linebacker in the coming weeks. Senior standout Zakoby McClain’s social media posts make it seem as if he won’t use his extra year of eligibility, while the futures of fellow senior Chandler Wooten and sophomore Owen Pappoe are unclear.
If all three were to leave, the Tigers would lose the players responsible for 201 tackles this fall.
Auburn has three young linebackers waiting in the wings in sophomores Cam Riley, Wesley Steiner and Desmond Tisdol, but the need to refill the position is apparent. Auburn’s lone linebacker commit was the first one of the Harsin era: three-star Powell Gordon from Auburn High.
There isn’t a clear target for Auburn to add alongside Gordon, though this year’s wild coaching carousel could open the door for that to change. Two in-state players who might be worth keeping an eye on are Faith Academy’s Shemar James, formerly a Florida commit, and Montgomery Catholic’s TJ Dudley, formerly an Oregon commit.