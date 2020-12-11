Chuma Okeke makes pro debut in NBA preseason

Former Auburn star Chuma Okeke scored nine points in his NBA preseason debut with the Orlando Magic on Friday night in Atlanta.

Okeke drilled a 3-pointer from the corner shortly after checking in off the bench for his first in-game basket in an NBA uniform.

He did so being cheered on by old Auburn teammates. The Auburn men's basketball team is in Atlanta for its neutral-site game against Memphis today, and players shared on social media video of the team watching the NBA preseason game from the stands and cheering on Okeke.

Okeke was drafted by the Magic with the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, while still recovering from his knee injury suffered during the Tigers' wild run to the Final Four that spring. Okeke sat out all of last year for the Magic while recovering, and is now making his pro debut.

The Magic will open the regular season on Dec. 23.

Former Auburn star Isaac Okoro is set to make his NBA preseason debut today when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Indiana Pacers.

