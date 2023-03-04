The last time Auburn squared off with Tennessee, the college basketball landscape looked a lot different.

A matchup of top-25 squads Feb. 4 in Knoxville saw then-No. 25 Auburn fall 46-43 to then-No. 2 Tennessee in a contest that came down to the final possession. The narrow defeat was Auburn’s third loss in its past four games and the Tigers would lose their top-25 status with the defeat.

Exactly a month later, the Tigers and Volunteers will meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday at Neville Arena. Not much has changed about Auburn’s opponent, but the landscape surrounding the regular-season finale looks much different.

“Adversity reveals character, and we’ve had our share of it,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Friday. “But we’re still in position to be in position. That’s the thing. It’s March, and to still have a fighting chance to make the tournament, to be in the upper division of the SEC in a great year.”

Auburn’s loss to Tennessee came toward the start of what’s been a more than month-long slump. Since a loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 25, the Tigers have lost eight of their past 11, including that February defeat in Knoxville.

Those eight losses have come by an average of 9.3 points, with five of them being decided by five points or fewer. The inability to close out a victory in any of those games has resulted in a year where Auburn has still been unable to get over the metaphorical hump and secure a signature win.

“We’ve had a hard time beating the very best teams on our schedule,” Pearl said. “But with the exception of maybe at Vanderbilt, everybody we’ve lost to in the last 10 games is going to be in the NCAA Tournament. We’ve lost to great teams.

“Nobody played Tennessee better at Tennessee, other than Kentucky. Nobody has played Alabama better at Alabama than Auburn. We were right there against Texas A&M. Those are the three top teams in the league.”

A win Saturday would give Auburn that much-desired signature victory, and it’d also wipe virtually any question of the Tigers playing in the NCAA Tournament. According to Teamcast, Auburn’s chances of a tournament bid sit at 70.9% ahead of Saturday. A win vaults that chance to 93.1%. A loss drops it to 55.7%.

“This is a game that we need, a game that we need all our fans in the arena,” Auburn guard Zep Jasper said. “This is a game that could lock us into March Madness, the NCAA Tournament. We know they’ll come in pretty pumped to play us.”

Although No. 12 Tennessee is the game’s projected favorite, according to KenPom, their season has gone differently since beating Auburn.

Immediately after beating the Tigers, the then-top-two Volunteers lost back-to-back games on buzzer-beaters. Despite beating then-No. 1 Alabama on Feb. 15 in Knoxville, Tennessee also proceeded to lose two on the road against Kentucky and Texas A&M, solidifying what’s now a 4-5 record on the road.

They’ve also lost a big piece, as point guard Zakai Ziegler tore his ACL against Arkansas on Tuesday and was declared out for the season. The 5-foot-9 sophomore was Tennessee’s third-leading scorer this season. He didn’t record a made basket against the Tigers in February, but he held Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. to nine points on 2 of 10 shooting.

“With them missing their point guard, the task is still left to be done,” Jasper said. “They’re still a tough team to beat, even with them missing their leader, their facilitator, their guy that they count on. I believe it will still be a tough game.”