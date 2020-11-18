Cleveland Cavaliers select Auburn’s Isaac Okoro in first round of NBA Draft

“He lives in the gym,” Pearl said. “He’s got really good form. He’s got to raise his ball flight a little bit, but he took big shots for us. He wasn’t afraid of the moment. But because he’s a winner and he’s such a productive player, he knows he can take it to the basket and he’s going to score or you’re going to foul him, or he’s going to get somebody else a shot. That’s why he stayed away from the jumpshot.

“If he develops the jumpshot, he’ll be an NBA All-Star.”

Okoro signed with Auburn as a four-star recruit and one of the top recruits out of the state of Georgia.

Although Okoro declared for the draft in March, he didn’t leave Auburn right away. He remained on campus in order to work out with the team, and he also continued taking classes in order to eventually earn his degree from the university.

Okoro’s decision to stay with the Tigers as he prepared to begin his professional career left a mark on teammates like guard Jamal Johnson.