Cleveland Cavaliers select Auburn’s Isaac Okoro in first round of NBA Draft

Auburn shooting guard Isaac Okoro is Cleveland bound.
The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Okoro with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
Okoro becomes the Tigers’ first lottery pick since Chris Morris in 1988 and is the program’s second consecutive first-round selection after the Orlando Magic selected Chuma Okeke in 2019.
Okoro’s selection makes him the fourth top-five pick out of Auburn in the modern draft era, joining Morris, Charles Barkley and Chuck Person.
ESPN reported his contract will be worth $29.1 million over four years, with $13.1 million guaranteed.
“I just feel great. I feel blessed to be right here,” Okoro said Wednesday night on ESPN’s broadcast of the draft.
Okoro watched the draft surrounded by jubilant family and friends at home in Georgia.
Okoro only spent one year as a Tiger, but he made the most of his time on the Plains. He battled through injury but still excelled, averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, two assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game while playing in 28 of the team’s 31 contests. He scored a career-high 23 points against Vanderbilt on Jan. 8 and ultimately had 20 games in which he ended in double figures.
Okoro earned SEC Freshman of the Week on two occasions and ended the year by being named to the second team All-SEC team, the SEC All-Freshman team and the SEC All-Defensive team. He became just the sixth player in SEC history to be named to those three teams in the same season, joining the likes of Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrest, Nerlens Noel, Jordan Mickey and Robert Williams.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl also joined the ESPN broadcast on Wednesday night.
“Character counts. He’s a winner,” Pearl said of Okoro. “I think he’s the best defensive player in the draft. He can guard 1 through 5 — in other words, he can keep little point guards in front of him, and if he switches off on the inside, you’re not going to big-boy on him. He can get downhill. He can score through contact.
“And he’s going to do what the coach asks him to do. … He’s going to say, ‘Coach, what do you want me to do?’ And go do it.”
Okoro was lauded by analysts for that ability on defense.
“I’m looking forward to guarding anybody in the NBA,” Okoro said. “I’m looking forward to guarding the best player on the other team.”
Pearl said he’s confident Okoro can bring production on offense to go along with that defensive ability.
“He lives in the gym,” Pearl said. “He’s got really good form. He’s got to raise his ball flight a little bit, but he took big shots for us. He wasn’t afraid of the moment. But because he’s a winner and he’s such a productive player, he knows he can take it to the basket and he’s going to score or you’re going to foul him, or he’s going to get somebody else a shot. That’s why he stayed away from the jumpshot.
“If he develops the jumpshot, he’ll be an NBA All-Star.”
Okoro signed with Auburn as a four-star recruit and one of the top recruits out of the state of Georgia.
Although Okoro declared for the draft in March, he didn’t leave Auburn right away. He remained on campus in order to work out with the team, and he also continued taking classes in order to eventually earn his degree from the university.
Okoro’s decision to stay with the Tigers as he prepared to begin his professional career left a mark on teammates like guard Jamal Johnson.
“It just speaks to how he is as a person. I mean, he can definitely be going out to, like, L.A. or any other place to train, but he's still working with us and working with the coaching staff,” Johnson said. “Being able to see him every day is great because it's like an inspiration. Everybody wants to get to where he is. To see him still working hard every day and improving his game, when he's already projected to be a top draft pick, he's still working out like he's not even projected at all. It gives us inspiration to work as hard as him and be like him.”
Okoro joins a Cleveland team that will be led by new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after the Cavaliers posted a 19-46 record in the 2019-20 season. Cleveland is four years removed from winning the first championship in franchise history.
Okoro has made a habit of winning, as he has a 112-10 record in his last 122 games. For Okoro, the goal is to do whatever it takes to turn his new team into a winner, too.
