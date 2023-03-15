Auburn’s NCAA Tournament bubble reality seemingly burst in its regular-season finale, as it clinched an upset victory, 79-70, over No. 12 Tennessee at Neville Arena.

The Tigers’ Selection Sunday result — a No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region, the tournament’s No. 35 overall seed — more than confirmed that, positioning the Tigers comfortably above the last four byes.

“I’m really proud of the team for making the tournament and putting ourselves in that position,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Selection Sunday.

Pearl also addressed a question unprompted — Why, after finishing the season on a 3-7 run, were the Tigers not sitting any lower? He pointed to a few things, two of which are apparent at first glance of Auburn’s NCAA Tournament résumé.

Auburn's NCAA Tournament Résumé Record: 20-12 (10-8 SEC)

20-12 (10-8 SEC) Seeding: No. 9 (No. 35 overall)

No. 9 (No. 35 overall) KenPom Ranking: No. 29

No. 29 NET Ranking: No. 32

No. 32 Record Against: Quad 1: 3-10 Quad 2: 6-1 Quads 3 and 4: 11-1

Notable Wins: vs.* Northwestern; vs. Arkansas; vs. Mississippi State; vs. No. 23 Missouri; vs. No. 20 Tennessee

vs.* Northwestern; vs. Arkansas; vs. Mississippi State; vs. No. 23 Missouri; vs. No. 20 Tennessee Notable Losses: vs.* No. 24 Memphis; @ USC; vs. No. 17 Texas A&M; @ No. 20 Tennessee; @ No. 17 Texas A&M; vs. No. 1 Alabama; @ Vanderbilt; @ No. 1 Alabama * — Denotes neutral site contest

They’re a consensus top-35 team in KenPom and NET rankings, where they sit at No. 29 and No. 32, respectively. The only teams that are seeded at No. 9 or lower this year and rank higher than the Tigers are 9th-seeded West Virginia (No. 17 KP/NET), 9th-seeded FAU (No. 26 KP/No. 13 NET), 10th-seeded Utah State (No. 18 KP/NET) and 10th-seeded Boise State (No. 29 NET).

The second obvious aspect is one Auburn and its fans are all too familiar with. Despite losing so many crucial games down the stretch, Pearl’s Tigers only saw three of their 12 losses come by double digits.

“Now, with the new metrics, you do get rewarded for how you play — not just whether you win,” Pearl said.

But the third aspect put Auburn’s schedule in perspective.

This year’s Auburn squad broke a program record, playing 13 NCAA Tournament teams, six of which were seen in nonconference play. The only schools who played more teams in the tournament field, according to Pearl, were No. 1 seed Kansas, No. 2 seed Texas and No. 3 seed Baylor.

It puts Auburn’s losses, particularly its late-season ones, into perspective, as many of them came against the eighth-strongest schedule in Division I.

Eleven of Auburn’s 12 losses were against Quad 1 and 2 opponents. Ten of those defeats were by fewer than 10 points, and including a 16-point loss to Texas A&M and 32-point loss at Kentucky, the Tigers still average a 7.5-point margin of defeat in its top Quad losses.

“It was a very tough schedule,” Pearl said, “which I think is very, very important.”