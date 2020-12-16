Coach-less Auburn adds 12 players on national signing day

The class was held together in part thanks to the talent at the top..

Auburn’s three top-rated commits according to 247 Sports signed Wednesday in four-star defensive tackle Lee Hunter, four-star safety Ahmari Harvey and four-star dual-threat quarterback Dematrius Davis. Those players looking elsewhere could have potentially derailed an Auburn class that faced plenty of questions entering the signing period; instead, their decisions helped buoy a group that doesn’t have a lot of signees but makes up for it with the quality of the players signed.

Steele spoke glowingly about Davis, who has wowed as a quarterback in Houston, Texas and signed on the dotted line despite the uncertainty regarding what kind of offense he’ll be a part of at Auburn.

“There's not guys out there that are just uncommitted at that position at the SEC level to go get, so for him to do what he did was huge. [Offensive coordinator Chad Morris] did a great job of making sure that happened,” Steele said. “He's a very athletic, strong arm, accurate, can beat you with his legs, beat him with your arms, extremely competitive. And he's won championships. I think he's getting ready to play for his third state championship in a row. In the state of Texas, that's hard to do.”