 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coaches name Tank Bigsby first-team preseason All-SEC
0 Comments
AU Football

Coaches name Tank Bigsby first-team preseason All-SEC

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn A-Day Game 2021

Auburn Tigers Athletic Director Allen Greene hands out off season awards to Tank Bigsby (4) during the A-Day game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on April 17, 2021.

 Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News

Auburn star running back Tank Bigsby picked up more preseason recognition Tuesday, leading the Tigers named to the SEC coaches’ preseason All-SEC team.

Bigsby was Auburn’s only first-team pick. In all, nine Auburn players were honored.

Center Nick Brahms, linebacker Zakoby McClain, defensive back Smoke Monday and kicker Anders Carlson were all named second-team selections. Bigsby was also named the all-purpose player on the second-team offense.

On the third team, quarterback Bo Nix, offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm, linebacker Owen Pappoe and defensive back Roger McCreary were all named.

Alabama had the most players honored at 15. Georgia was second with 11 representatives while Auburn followed with nine.

Bigsby also earned first-team honors on the preseason All-SEC selections made by the media in July after SEC Media Days.

The coaches’ picks were released Tuesday. See the full list of coaches’ selections below.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert