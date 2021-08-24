Coaches name Tank Bigsby first-team preseason All-SEC

Auburn star running back Tank Bigsby picked up more preseason recognition Tuesday, leading the Tigers named to the SEC coaches’ preseason All-SEC team.
Bigsby was Auburn’s only first-team pick. In all, nine Auburn players were honored.
Center Nick Brahms, linebacker Zakoby McClain, defensive back Smoke Monday and kicker Anders Carlson were all named second-team selections. Bigsby was also named the all-purpose player on the second-team offense.
On the third team, quarterback Bo Nix, offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm, linebacker Owen Pappoe and defensive back Roger McCreary were all named.
Alabama had the most players honored at 15. Georgia was second with 11 representatives while Auburn followed with nine.
Bigsby also earned first-team honors on the preseason All-SEC selections made by the media in July after SEC Media Days.
The coaches' picks were released Tuesday.