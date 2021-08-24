Coaches name Tank Bigsby first-team preseason All-SEC

Auburn star running back Tank Bigsby picked up more preseason recognition Tuesday, leading the Tigers named to the SEC coaches’ preseason All-SEC team.

Bigsby was Auburn’s only first-team pick. In all, nine Auburn players were honored.

Center Nick Brahms, linebacker Zakoby McClain, defensive back Smoke Monday and kicker Anders Carlson were all named second-team selections. Bigsby was also named the all-purpose player on the second-team offense.

On the third team, quarterback Bo Nix, offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm, linebacker Owen Pappoe and defensive back Roger McCreary were all named.

Alabama had the most players honored at 15. Georgia was second with 11 representatives while Auburn followed with nine.

Bigsby also earned first-team honors on the preseason All-SEC selections made by the media in July after SEC Media Days.

The coaches’ picks were released Tuesday. See the full list of coaches’ selections below.

2021 SEC Coaches Preseason All-Conference Team First Team Preseason All-SEC OFFENSE QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M Tank Bigsby, Auburn WR John Metchie III, Alabama Treylon Burks, Arkansas TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M OL Evan Neal, Alabama Darian Kinnard, Kentucky Kenyon Green, Texas A&M Cade Mays, Tennessee C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss DEFENSE DL Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina Jordan Davis, Georgia Zachary Carter, Florida Phidarian Mathis, Alabama LB Christian Harris, Alabama Grant Morgan, Arkansas Will Anderson Jr., Alabama DB Derek Stingley, LSU Kaiir Elam, Florida Malachi Moore, Alabama Josh Jobe, Alabama SPECIAL TEAMS PK Cade York, LSU P Jake Camarda, Georgia RS Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss Second Team Preseason All-SEC OFFENSE QB JT Daniels, Georgia RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina Zamir White, Georgia WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU George Pickens, Georgia TE Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama OL Ed Ingram, LSU Jamaree Salyer, Georgia Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama Charles Cross, Mississippi State C Nick Brahms, Auburn AP Tank Bigsby, Auburn DEFENSE DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M Ali Gaye, LSU Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri Josh Paschal, Kentucky LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama Zakoby McClain, Auburn Ventrell Miller, Florida DB Elias Ricks, LSU Jordan Battle, Alabama Jalen Catalon, Arkansas Smoke Monday, Auburn SPECIAL TEAMS PK Anders Carlson, Auburn P Paxton Brooks, Tennessee* Mac Brown, Ole Miss* RS Ainias Smith, Texas A&M Third Team Preseason All-SEC OFFENSE QB Bo Nix, Auburn* Connor Bazelak, Missouri* RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr., Kentucky Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss* Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama* WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M Jacob Copeland, Florida* Jermaine Burton, Georgia* TE Nick Muse, South Carolina OL Austin Deculus, LSU Myron Cunningham, Arkansas Luke Fortner, Kentucky Nick Broeker, Ole Miss* Brodarious Hamm, Auburn* Ty Clary, Arkansas* C Michael Maietti, Missouri AP Ainias Smith, Texas A&M DEFENSE DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama Travon Walker, Georgia Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M Zacch Pickens, South Carolina LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia Owen Pappoe, Auburn Christopher Allen, Alabama DB Roger McCreary, Auburn Alontae Taylor, Tennessee Yusuf Corker, Kentucky Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M* Lewis Cine, Georgia* SPECIAL TEAMS PK Will Reichard, Alabama P Grant McKinniss, Missouri RS Kearis Jackson, Georgia

