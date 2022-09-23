Coaching ties abound in Missouri’s first trip to Auburn

Bryan Harsin’s first head coaching job began a decade ago, states away from Alabama in Jonesboro, Ark.

He landed the job at Arkansas State, taking over for Gus Malzahn — the former Auburn offensive coordinator who had left the A-State head coaching post at regular season’s end for the same role back on the Plains.

Ahead of the Red Wolves’ bowl game, Harsin made his introductions, both to the press and the staff Malzahn had left behind.

“Obviously, their lives had changed and things were happening there,” Harsin said. “They were trying to figure it out.”

Post-press conference, Harsin shook hands and greeted staffers. A few minutes later, he got a knock on his office door. It was Eli Drinkwitz.

Drinkwitz was hired by Malzahn when he was offensive coordinator at Auburn, taking the assistant high school from Arkansas and gave him an off-field role for the Tigers. Eventually, when he went to Jonesboro, Malzahn brought Drinkwitz and made him his running backs coach.

And when Drinkwitz came to Harsin’s office, making his case for a job on the new head coach’s staff, Harsin listened.

“I definitely owe him a debt of gratitude for that,” Drinkwitz said Wednesday.

A decade later, Missouri travels to Auburn for the first time ever, and the hometown team will be helmed by Harsin while the visiting Tigers will be helmed by Drinkwitz, highlighting just one of the multiple coaching connections on the sidelines in this weekend’s contest.

The ties are considerable, as Missouri’s head coach, quarterbacks coach and defensive coordinator are all former Harsin staffers.

Drinkwitz stayed on as Harsin’s running back coach and got the bump to co-offensive coordinator, a role he shared with Bush Hamdan, who serves as Drinkwitz's QBs coach at Missouri.

“I was always impressed with Eli,” Harsin said. “He's very intelligent, does a really good job planning. He's got great energy. Teaches really well. And, you know, once he got his opportunity to be a head football coach, I wasn't surprised by that. I think he's got those qualities and those details.”

On defense, Harsin brought in Blake Baker to coach safeties. The two had worked together at Texas, where Harsin was the OC and Baker a graduate assistant. Now, Baker oversees Drinkwitz’s defense.

“He was one of those young coaches that did everything, and there was no task too small and there was no challenge too big, even if he was not qualified for it,” Harsin said of Baker. “He was resourceful and he got it done.”

That year’s Arkansas State team went 8-5, owning a co-champion piece of the Sun Belt Conference and securing a bowl win. Harsin ultimately left before the Red Wolves’ bowl game that season, taking the head coach position at Boise State, and bringing Drinkwitz with him.

“He took a chance on me,” Drinkwitz said of Harsin taking him along to Idaho, a job that would propel the eventual head coach into his first Power-Five coordinator job.

Both Hamdan and Baker both left Jonesboro after 2013, the former heading to Davidson and the latter to Louisiana Tech, where he’d eventually land his first coordinator role — “There's no way in the world I'd be where I'm at today without Bryan Harsin,” Baker said earlier this week.

As Harsin’s offense will square off against the defense of his former safeties coach this weekend, and Drinkwitz’s offense will go up against his former boss in a stadium he used to call home, the Missouri coach knows just what he’s coming into.

“That eagle comes down, lands and that stadium gets going,” Drinkwitz said.