Cody Greenhill embraces new role on Auburn pitching staff

In an ordinary 2020, Auburn pitcher Cody Greenhill might have left the Tigers are another strong season as the team’s closer before pursuing his MLB career. But 2020 was no ordinary year, and instead Greenhill will be pitching again at Plainsman Park in 2021 with a new role to boot.
Greenhill established himself as Auburn's go-to closer over the course of the last three seasons, but entering 2021 the coaching staff have him poised to become one of the Tigers’ starters. That transition from the bullpen has taken plenty of work for Greenhill, but it’s a task he’s embraced with open arms and one that has him eagerly awaiting the start of the season.
“It's been great so far. This fall kind of got off to a slower start, I'd say the first two outings. It's been eight months since we've been in an actual game. I think that's with everybody, just getting off to a slower start, but we're transitioning into the longer innings,” Greenhill said. “As far as my strength training, conditioning — everything that I'm having to do different from just being able to throw one inning — has been different. We've worked on that this whole fall and we'll continue to work on that, but I'd say the transition is going great. I've got new pitches. I can throw them in any count, and that just gives me confidence going into the season.”
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson explained moving Greenhill to a starting role was a product of Greenhill’s gradual evolution as a pitcher. Thompson pointed out that Greenhill would often pitch more than one inning when he was called upon, plus getting to pitch more as a starter should help him develop his off-speed pitches.
Thompson knows that Greenhill is one of the Auburn players he can rely on, and Greenhill’s unselfishness over the years has earned him the right to start.
“There’s a lot of things I think about and worry about and pay attention to, but Cody Greenhill is not one of those. He’s a leader for our young guys, and he can lead without ever opening his mouth just by the way he carries himself,” Thompson said. “He has done a lot for our program for a long period of time doing what’s best for Auburn baseball. This is an opportunity where he’s naturally evolved to, and it gets him an opportunity to go out and do something that he had done every day before walking in the door.
“We feel like he’s earned that right, and I really think by getting on a routine, this is going to really help, hopefully, round out his off-speed offerings which will make him a more complete pitcher, which I think is in there for him to do.”
Greenhill’s move to a starting role isn’t possible without some work, but the junior hasn’t hesitated to do whatever is asked of him in order to be successful.
Greenhill explained endurance has been more a focus for him this fall, as he’s taken to more long-distance runs rather than a few short sprints he was accustomed to. He also has taken his diet very seriously going back to the summer, as he’s worked with the team nutritionist and carefully meal-prepped in order to take proper care of himself.
Greenhill admits he misses snacking, but he’s thrilled with the results. He’s also taking the process seriously given he has aspirations of pitching at the next level.
“I can tell a big difference with my recovery. After I get done pitching, I'm not as sore as I used to be or anything like that. I think that's played a very big role in how I feel, how I look, and my overall performance,” Greenhill said. “I feel confident, and I feel like I'm taking a more of this pro approach of, ‘Hey, if this is going to be long term, I've got to do stuff now to help me with my arm, my body and things of that nature.’”
You can count Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson among those who like what they’ve seen from Greenhill so far.
Hudson said it’s evident Greenhill has gotten his work in through the fall, and the former Auburn All-American felt the junior’s curveball was really coming on when the season ended abruptly this spring. Hudson was also excited about Greenhill’s developing changeup, adding that Greenhill’s main focus at this point is getting his body ready after a long break between pitching.
“It's exciting to see what he's going to do these last two or three starts in the fall. He's one of those guys who's been gradually getting his body ready, getting his arm ready,” Hudson said. “He wasn't able to pitch a lot this summer before we got here, so he's one of those guys who from being in a game shape standpoint was maybe a tick behind everybody. I'm looking to see him catch up here pretty soon.”
Greenhill has been highly effective out of the bullpen at Auburn, and his return to the team has given him a chance to try something new. He’s taken his new role very seriously, and his work through the summer and the start of fall has left those around him impressed.
Now, Greenhill is focused on getting back into a rhythm so he’s ready to go come spring.
“It's definitely the longest since probably tee-ball, but I'm just trying to get back into it. Trying to get back into the swing and get my legs back under me. The biggest thing right now that I think we're all dealing with is just timing. We hadn't seen a ball thrown in however many months and it's going to take a little bit to get that back,” Greenhill said. “[It’s about] just trusting the process, knowing that the work is coming and the time is coming. Just stay on the pace, trust your coaches, trust your abilities. That's how I've been dealing with it, and I'm getting close to being back to where I was.”
