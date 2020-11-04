Cody Greenhill embraces new role on Auburn pitching staff

In an ordinary 2020, Auburn pitcher Cody Greenhill might have left the Tigers are another strong season as the team’s closer before pursuing his MLB career. But 2020 was no ordinary year, and instead Greenhill will be pitching again at Plainsman Park in 2021 with a new role to boot.

Greenhill established himself as Auburn's go-to closer over the course of the last three seasons, but entering 2021 the coaching staff have him poised to become one of the Tigers’ starters. That transition from the bullpen has taken plenty of work for Greenhill, but it’s a task he’s embraced with open arms and one that has him eagerly awaiting the start of the season.

“It's been great so far. This fall kind of got off to a slower start, I'd say the first two outings. It's been eight months since we've been in an actual game. I think that's with everybody, just getting off to a slower start, but we're transitioning into the longer innings,” Greenhill said. “As far as my strength training, conditioning — everything that I'm having to do different from just being able to throw one inning — has been different. We've worked on that this whole fall and we'll continue to work on that, but I'd say the transition is going great. I've got new pitches. I can throw them in any count, and that just gives me confidence going into the season.”