John Cohen's Full Answers on SEC Scheduling Models

What have your discussions on football scheduling looked like? What's the timeline look like, too?

The timeline has to be sooner than later, right? When you talk about '24, if — if — you go the nine-game schedule, you're gonna have to reroute one of your non-conference games or cancel it. We're already working in that area, just in preparation for a possible nine-game.

I will tell you, and I mean this, I think there's a lot of merit to both. I think there's a merit to an eight-game schedule, and I think there's a merit to a nine-game. If you look at the eight-game schedule, it's served the SEC pretty well. It's served Auburn pretty well. You look at the last dozen years, Auburn has won a National Championship, has played for a (another) National Championship under an eight-game format. So have several schools in the Southeastern Conference, including Georgia this past year. The nine-game makes a lot of sense also, when you consider the fact that it really helps television inventory. It makes another week more interesting. It makes a season ticket package more valuable for every season-ticket holder in the Southeastern Conference. So I can see both sides of it, for sure.

But I also see this: When we get the opportunity to play nonconference games like Cal, just as an example, or Penn State a year ago, I think it really does a lot for college football. That cross-pollination of inter-regional opportunities. I think that adds a lot to what college football is, and you look forward to those. Now, let's say that those go away. The question becomes, currently, everybody knows that we have the commitment to the Southeastern Conference to play a Power Five opponent as a nonconference. If you go to a nine-game tournament, is it eliminated? Does it stay? None of that has been decided yet, but I think there's real value to that.

I think, in our league, it's been my experience at Mississippi State, there's been a little bit of fatigue in terms of playing the same teams over and over and over again. So allowing yourself to play teams from different regions, and also creating a one-division format in which, you know, let's be real here, Auburn plays — I'm just gonna use Kentucky as an example — Auburn plays Kentucky in Jordan-Hare once every 12 years. And conversely, we would go to Lexington to play once every 12 years.

That's not really what being in a league is all about. And even though it's been explained to me by some people that that's not something that's important to the kids, my question is: I am a kid that got to go to all the schools in the league when I played baseball at Mississippi State. How does a young person know that that's not interesting to them if they've never done it before? So I think there's real benefit to that. I think if someone is willing to stay three or four years at one institution as a student-athlete, they ought to be able to see every campus in the Southeastern Conference. It's a thrill. It's the best conference in the country. Every single campus adds to the overall brand of the Southeastern Conference, and I think every student-athletes should get that opportunity.

How much weight does losing certain rivalries carry? For example, the Auburn-Georgia rivalry?

Well, as somebody who's new to the Auburn community, and looking from the outside, obviously yes, the Auburn-Georgia game is huge. It is the oldest rivalry in the south. But you're also losing an Auburn-LSU game. You're also losing an Auburn-Mississippi State game, which was really important to us at Mississippi State when I was there. You're losing some games that you've been playing for a long time, and some folks consider games to be rivalries. I think, unquestionably, Auburn and Georgia is a rivalry, but those other games were there, too. So I don't know.

What do you gain? What do you lose? That part, I don't know. Here's what I do know: I do know that our fans are gonna love seeing the Oklahoma Sooners run into Jordan-Hare. They're gonna love seeing the Texas Longhorns run in there. And then, on the other side of the coin, they're gonna love seeing the Florida Gators come in there more often. So I do think, in either format, the 1-7 format or the 3-6, you're gonna get to see the entire league in your stadium twice over a four year period no matter what, so I think that's really important.

What's next for you as far as scheduling? How soon will you disclose more to Auburn? Like, are conversations set to happen in the summertime?

It's more immediate than that. I can tell you, it's probably not two weeks that goes by without me having a conversation with the Southeastern Conference about football scheduling. Could be, A), because I'm new here and, B), there's so many things that are hanging in the balance right now, the most immediate of which is, 'Hey, we are talking to our nonconference opponents for '24. We need to prepare one of them to move if we feel like there's gonna be a ninth game,' and that's immediate and that's important.

You have to be fair to these non-conference opponents, and you have to be fair to your own fan base, and you have a budget to run. So all those things kind of come together for you to be a little anxious about what's next.

Questions and answers have been edited for clarity.