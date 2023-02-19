John Cohen’s answer started with a question.
“It has to be sooner than later, right?” the Auburn athletics director asked.
As the SEC moves to 16 members next year, it’s vital that it moves quickly to figure out how it will model its football scheduling model, both on paper and in Cohen’s opinion. The conference is reportedly focused on dissolving its current two-division format to make way for a one-division league with Texas and Oklahoma officially becoming SEC members in 2024.
However, with less than a calendar year to go, nothing has been made a certainty.
The closest a resolution has come is consensus on two likely scheduling formats: an eight-game conference schedule with one permanent opponent, and a nine-game slate with three permanent opponents. In a sit-down with the Opelika-Auburn News, Cohen didn’t stress a preference between the two formats. Instead, he spoke about the timing for what he believes is a pressing issue.
“If — if — you go to the nine-game schedule, you’re going to have to reroute one of your non-conference games or cancel it,” Cohen said. “We’re already working in that area, just in preparation for a possible nine-game (schedule).”
As it stands, Auburn is set to host New Mexico, Louisiana-Monroe and Cal on the backside of a home-and-home in 2024. But, as Cohen said, one of those games would have to be altered if the SEC decided to expand to a nine-game conference schedule. According to Cohen, he isn’t alone in hoping for an answer soon among his peers.
“Probably not two weeks that goes by without me having a conversation with the Southeastern Conference about football scheduling,” Cohen said. “Could be, A), because I’m new here and, B), there’s so many things that are hanging in the balance right now, the most immediate of which is, ‘Hey, we are talking to our nonconference opponents for ‘24. We need to prepare one of them to move if we feel like there’s gonna be a ninth game,’ and that’s immediate and that’s important.
“You have to be fair to these non-conference opponents, and you have to be fair to your own fan base, and you have a budget to run. So all those things kind of come together for you to be a little anxious about what’s next.”
Multiple national outlets, including Sports Illustrated and The Athletic, have reported that the debate has been narrowed down to those two models.
In a radio interview with WJOX in Birmingham on Feb. 10, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said May is the “far end date” to make a decision.
And with two consensus options in clear view, Cohen said he sees merit to both. But he’s still sorting through the question marks.
What’s lost in the way of nonconference opportunities could be crucial. It’s potentially Power Five opportunities against rarely seen opponents like Penn State and Cal. That “cross-pollination of inter-regional opportunities,” Cohen called it, is important to him. He wondered which scheduling format provides the best opportunity for Auburn’s athletes to see every campus in the conference. And, of course, he mulled through the possible end of annual rivalries between schools like Auburn and Georgia should an eight-game schedule be adopted.
On the other hand, he said the eight-game schedule has been good to the SEC: Indeed, SEC teams have dominated the race for spots in the playoffs during the College Football Playoffs era. The CFP’s expansion to 12 teams would also be something to consider, when a ninth, difficult conference game could knock a bubble team out of the playoffs.
He also said he personally enjoys the idea of every athlete that spends a four-year career at an SEC school getting to visit every campus.
“What do you gain? What do you lose?” Cohen asked. “That part I don’t know.”