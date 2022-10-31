Cohen's 'first directive' as Auburn AD? Promoting Rich McGlynn

In the announcement of John Cohen's hire as Auburn's athletics director on Monday night, the university let it be known early that Cohen's "first directive" as the school's AD was to promote Rich McGlynn.

According to the release, the promotion means he and Cohen "will work together to further elevate the Auburn Athletics Department."

McGlynn, 51, had been serving as Auburn's interim AD since Sept. 13, but is now the school's deputy athletics director. Before taking on the interim role, McGlynn was Auburn's executive associate athletic director for compliance, a role he'd held since 2006. In all, the New Jersey native has been in Auburn's athletic department in multiple capacities for the past 17 years.

"Given his experience as a Southeastern Conference Athletic Director and knowing he's empowering Rich McGlynn, this is the best of both worlds," Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl said of Cohen in a release. "I'm excited about our new leadership team. It's time for the Auburn family to come together as we move forward."

The move to not only retain but promote McGlynn demonstrates his importance to the department. In his role with compliance, he’s largely been known for his helping the department navigate NCAA investigations revolving around Cam Newton and the men’s basketball program since coming to the Plains.

During McGlynn's months-long stint in the interim AD post, Auburn also launched a search for an associate AD for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), retaining a search firm for the position.

A topic prevalent to the college sports world, let alone Auburn, it's seen Pearl a vocal advocate for its improvement at Auburn in recent months, most notably his mentioning of a pause on construction of Auburn's additional practice facilities at Neville Arena.

According to McGlynn’s bio, he’s also “been involved in virtually every aspect of Auburn Athletics during his tenure,” serving as sports administrator for AU’s men’s and women’s basketball, equestrian, swim and dive, football, men’s and women’s tennis, track and field and cross country programs.

McGlynn has also overseen academics, facilities, ticketing, equipment and strength and conditioning, according to his bio, and he’s served as the department’s liaison to the university president.

Prior to Auburn, McGlynn spent five years at the NCAA as its Associate Director of Membership Services. He also held the roles of Assistant Director of Membership Services and Student-Athletes Reinstatement Representative. He was also commissioner of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference for two years and served as a legal specialist for both the New Jersey General Assembly Majority Office and the Office of Counsel to the Governor to the State of New Jersey.