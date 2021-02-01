Colby Smith’s commitment a clear positive in Harsin’s first recruiting class

After a quiet first month on the recruiting trail, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin added two commitments over the weekend, one of which offers a true early victory for the Tigers.
Tennessee’s loss was Auburn’s gain on Sunday night, as former Volunteers offensive tackle commit Colby Smith committed to the Tigers after backing off his commitment on Jan. 18 in the aftermath of Jeremy Pruitt’s firing in Knoxville. Smith’s impending signing with Auburn will also reunite him with Will Friend, who was the Volunteers’ offensive line coach when Smith committed last May.
The addition of the 6-foot-7, 315-pound Smith not only gives Auburn a future offensive tackle, but it is a step in the right direction as Harsin begins his reclamation project on the Tigers’ offensive line.
It was no secret Auburn’s offensive line was a major issue in 2020, and there were multiple reasons why.
Auburn lost four of its five starting linemen from 2019, and the limited preparation leading into the 2020 season did not help the situation. It’s only fair to point out – as then head coach Gus Malzahn did multiple times – that Auburn did not have the same five starting linemen in any week during fall camp, which made getting guys comfortable at their positions and with the other four players on the line a difficult challenge.
Auburn also reasonably opted to play seven different linemen to open the season to ensure players were ready to step up in case someone had to be held out due to COVID protocol.
The situation on the line only grew more increasingly difficult as the year went on.
Auburn seemed settled in with a lineup consisting of left tackle Alec Jackson, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms, right guard Brandon Council and right tackle Brodarious Hamm when Council suffered a season-ending injury in the fifth game against Ole Miss.
The exit of Council, who had transferred in from Akron, opened the door for Keiondre Jones, and toward the end of the year Jackson and Hamm fought through injuries and were replaced at times by Austin Troxell and Brenden Coffey.
While it’s fair to factor in the lack of time to gel as well as injuries, Auburn’s offensive line was undeniably inconsistent in 2020, and as a result so was the offense.
There were times that sophomore quarterback Bo Nix was noticeably uncomfortable in the pocket, and down the stretch it led to moments of Nix perceiving the pending pressure before it had even arrived. The offensive line simply had no chance in Auburn’s two biggest losses as far as scoring differential against then-No. 5 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama, as the line failed to open up much running room and was overpowered in pass protection during games that the Tigers were outscored 69-19.
“They won the line of scrimmage,” Malzahn said after the 27-6 loss to Georgia on Oct. 3. “They were stout up front. Early on, we weren't getting push, but we'll need to look at that and we'll do better. You've got to give them credit. They're a really good defense. They've got a lot of veteran guys, and we had trouble moving them at times.”
Malzahn had three different offensive line coaches during his final four seasons. While the linemen’s development can be debated during that stretch, some of their recruitments in the first place are worth questioning as well.
Recruiting top-tier offensive linemen became a major issue for Malzahn over the last few years, which understandably led to a noticeable talent gap. As the Auburn Observer’s Justin Ferguson pointed out, Auburn’s blue-chip ratio – a statistic created by 247 Sports’ Bud Elliott that measures how many scholarship players on a team’s roster are consensus 5- or 4-star recruits – among its 2020 offensive linemen was 20 percent, with Brahms, Troxell and Jones being the only ones out of the Tigers’ 15 offensive linemen who were blue-chip recruits.
By comparison, Alabama’s 2020 offensive line had an 86 percent blue-chip ratio and Georgia’s had a 69 percent. Those lines made short work of the Tigers’ defensive line in 2020 and provided further evidence that the Tigers have to improve their offensive line to become consistent contenders in the SEC.
Harsin acknowledged the need on the offensive line on Jan. 21, his first press conference since he was introduced as head coach. When asked about the Tigers' recruiting needs, he listed off several positions, though offensive line was the first to come out of his mouth.
Smith’s signing won’t solve that talent discrepancy by itself – he’s considered a four-star recruit per 247 Sports but a three-star according to the site’s composite score, which averages the ratings of 247, Rivals and ESPN. But his addition is a notable positive, especially given how poorly Auburn has recruited high school tackles as of late.
If Smith signs as expected, he’ll become the first tackle to sign with Auburn out of high school since Cameron Stutts – who now plays guard – did so in 2018. The Tigers didn’t sign any tackles in 2019 then added two in 2020 but both from the junior-college level in Coffey and Kilian Zierer, the latter of whom did not appear in a game last fall.
Smith is the first offensive line commit at Auburn for Harsin, but he and his staff are working to add more going forward. They offered three-star junior college tackle Jordan Moko on Jan. 18, and looking to the future the Tigers have offered 2022 five-star tackle Zach Rice and four-star tackle Josh Conerly.
Barring any unexpected departures, Auburn will boast a much more experienced offensive line in 2021 with a few interesting underclassmen in the mix. The goal moving forward, however, has to be set higher in order for Auburn to consistently win battles in the trenches, and Smith’s signing appears to be progress toward making that an obtainable objective.