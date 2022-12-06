 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Colby Wooden, Derick Hall declare for NFL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn football vs Western Kentucky

Auburn senior Colby Wooden (25) kneels on the field for a few moments after the game. Auburn vs Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

Auburn will officially be without two of its best defenders in 2023, as on Tuesday, defensive lineman Colby Wooden and edge rusher Derick Hall declared for the NFL Draft.

Wooden, who's listed as a junior, had two years of eligibility remaining, including his COVID year. Hall, who had already accepted an invite to this year's Senior Bowl, had one.

Listed as a defensive lineman, Wooden played all over the defensive front for Auburn this year, especially as edge rusher Eku Leota went down early in the season. He logged 11.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 12 games, as well as 45 total tackles.

Hall, who was named second team All-SEC by the Associated Press Monday, had a team-high in sacks (7) and tackles for loss (12). He leaves Auburn toward the top in career sacks, with 19.5.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had Hall as his fifth-best edge rusher in this year's draft class in November, and Pro Football Focus rated Wooden as the No. 6 defensive tackle in this class in June.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

