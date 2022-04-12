Colby Wooden shares field with his brother on A-Day

On paper, Saturday’s A-Day scrimmage was nothing new for defensive end Colby Wooden. The three-year veteran has played in 28 games as a Tiger, with Saturday marking his fourth spring game.

The scrimmage did, however, add a new wrinkle for the rising senior, as Wooden’s younger brother, Caleb Wooden, joined him on the field for the first time since the two were in high school. Committed to Auburn in July, the younger Wooden signed in December and enrolled at Auburn early.

Caleb made his presence felt in spring practice, working alongside his brother on first-team defense. Caleb kicked off the spring with a scoop-and-score touchdown during an early closed scrimmage, according to Bryan Harsin. He followed it up Saturday with a recorded tackle, and he defended a touchdown pass that, while recorded as a score, looked on replays to be an incompletion.

“It’s cool to see him out there,” Colby said Saturday. “I’m like, ‘That’s really my brother out there.’ He’s on the field making plays. It was just great.”

Caleb is one of seven safeties listed on Auburn’s spring roster, which — following the departures of sophomore Eric Reed Jr. and seniors Bydarrius Knighten, Devin Guice and standout Smoke Monday — includes five underclassmen. Caleb is someone the Tigers are going to need this fall, defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge said earlier this spring.

“He’s obviously come from a well-respected high school that understands and puts the work in,’’ Etheridge said. “He brings value to playing the free safety position.

“He deserves those reps, and he’s showing up every day to continue to put pressure on guys that are in front of him, just by coming in and studying all the time. I mean, I’ve never seen a freshman, as much as he does, come in on his off time and come to my office and sit down and want to know exactly what we’re doing. And he does that just about every day. And that’s what you love to see from a guy, because he loves football.”

In addition to noting his brother’s ball skills, Colby echoed Ethridge’s comments about his younger brother’s football knowledge Saturday, emphasizing his football IQ.

“What I’d say for him, he’s got to come down and be more of a presence in the run game but, you know, he’s smart,” Colby said. “He knows defenses, he knows routes, all that stuff. It was fun to watch him put it all together.”

The duo has potential to make significant impact on multiple levels of the Tiger defense this fall. While Caleb has worked toward a starting role this offseason, Colby has been a regular start the past two seasons, and he was top-five on the team last season in tackles (61), tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.0).

“Hopefully, this fall,” Colby said, “we’ve got two Woodens on the field at the same time.”

