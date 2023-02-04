ESPN is bringing the spotlight back to Auburn, bringing the basketball version of College GameDay to the Plains the morning of Auburn’s game against rival Alabama on Feb. 11.

Both teams are ranked in the top 25 and could be ranked at tipoff. Alabama is ranked No. 4 and is enjoying one of its best stretches in program history. Alabama entered Saturday’s games at the top of the SEC standings while Auburn was in a tie for second.

It’s the third time GameDay has come to showcase Auburn basketball in four seasons. GameDay came to Auburn for the Kentucky game in 2020 and for the Texas A&M game in 2022.

The show is set to air on ESPN from inside Neville Arena from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Auburn announced Saturday morning all gates to Neville Arena will open at 9 a.m. that morning, with a game ticket being needed to enter the venue for College GameDay.

Rece Davis hosts the basketball version of the popular football show, and will be joined by Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg on the show.

Auburn won both those games against Kentucky and Texas A&M in recent years when GameDay came to the Plains.

