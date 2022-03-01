Collision course: Auburn’s Suni Lee, Florida’s Trinity Thomas earn SEC honors ahead of Friday showdown

A roar echoed out across the Plains last Friday night, after the judges flashed their scorecards and as the Auburn gymnastics team celebrated Suni Lee’s perfect 10.
At the same time, at about 7:35 p.m., and about 300 miles away, the Gators rumbled Gainesville. Florida star Trinity Thomas had thrown her own perfect 10 during her team’s home meet against Oklahoma.
Now, in the week after their simultaneous 10s, the two top stars of Friday Night Heights are on a collision course — and they’re both entering Friday’s epic meet in the SEC spotlight.
Thomas was named SEC Gymnast of the Week and Lee was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday in an announcement from the league office.
This Friday night, they’ll be in the same building, as No. 6 Auburn hosts No. 3 Florida in the biggest home meet in Auburn Arena history.
Florida is 6-0 in head-to-head win-loss record this season and Auburn is 5-1 — looking for a chance to win claim to an SEC championship for the first time in program history.
The stars will be out on the floor: Thomas, a senior and a four-time NCAA All-American, leads Florida against the Olympic champion Lee and her Tiger teammates.
Auburn broke the all-time school record for highest score in a single meet last Friday, surging to a 197.925. It was on beam where Lee earned her 10 last Friday, the first perfect score earned by an Auburn gymnast in a home meet in Auburn Arena. Thomas, who has scored 10s in her illustrious career on bars, beam and floor, scored last Friday’s 10 on floor to help lead Florida to a 198.100 against Oklahoma. Florida’s meet started 30 minutes after Auburn’s meet and Thomas was on floor at the same time Lee was on beam in Auburn.
First rotation for Friday’s meet is set for 7 p.m. Due to television obligations to conference basketball tournaments, Friday’s meet will be streamed on SEC Network+.