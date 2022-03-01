Collision course: Auburn’s Suni Lee, Florida’s Trinity Thomas earn SEC honors ahead of Friday showdown

A roar echoed out across the Plains last Friday night, after the judges flashed their scorecards and as the Auburn gymnastics team celebrated Suni Lee’s perfect 10.

At the same time, at about 7:35 p.m., and about 300 miles away, the Gators rumbled Gainesville. Florida star Trinity Thomas had thrown her own perfect 10 during her team’s home meet against Oklahoma.

Now, in the week after their simultaneous 10s, the two top stars of Friday Night Heights are on a collision course — and they’re both entering Friday’s epic meet in the SEC spotlight.

Thomas was named SEC Gymnast of the Week and Lee was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday in an announcement from the league office.

This Friday night, they’ll be in the same building, as No. 6 Auburn hosts No. 3 Florida in the biggest home meet in Auburn Arena history.

Florida is 6-0 in head-to-head win-loss record this season and Auburn is 5-1 — looking for a chance to win claim to an SEC championship for the first time in program history.