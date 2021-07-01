COMMENTARY: Our (mostly) joking suggestions for Auburn NIL endorsements

Thursday is a monumental day for college athletes. But it doesn’t have to be without a little fun.
The NCAA on Wednesday lifted its long ban on athletes using their name, image and likeness for endorsements. It’s hard to know what to expect as far as how many endorsement deals will be announced right away — but Jordan and Justin have decided there’s a number of Auburn Tigers who seem like perfect fits for certain brands.
Let’s take a look at what they came up with.
Jordan: I want to go ahead and knock out the most obvious one right away: There’s got to be an Army surplus store nearby that has all eyes on Tank Bigsby. Ft. Benning is just down the road, after all.
Justin: I could see it now. Tank has to be one of Auburn’s most in-demand names, when football is concerned. The changes are a long time coming. Can we mention how overdue it was for his coach — literally named Cadillac?
Jordan: I hope Cadillac can smile and be proud of some of these endorsement deals for these football players. They won’t be quite as obvious as a car deal would have been for him, but there are still some good ones.
Take, for instance, linebacker Zakoby McClain. Now, I don’t want to single out one of Auburn’s many fine chicken finger establishments, but I think a Big Zak Sack meal sounds like a winner if there ever was one.
Justin: It’s hard to say what we’re going to see, since the NCAA was pushed into this so hurriedly by the legislators. It really feels like there’s going to be a time of trial and error without anyone really knowing what kind of deals are really going to be cut. I doubt we’ll see many of these deals right away but it doesn’t have to stop us from having some fun with it.
Obviously around here, the football players are all hometown heroes, but we’ve seen speculation across the nation about how these gymnasts and Olympians with close to a million followers on Instagram and TikTok will be the big winners.
So let me show a little love for one of Auburn’s own gymnasts: Derrian Gobourne is the queen, right? She fashions her hands into a crown over her head when she celebrates big routines on the gym floor. So if we’re going with restaurants, the queen should get picked up by Dairy Queen.
Jordan: And speaking of gymnasts, let’s give a shoutout to the woman of the hour, Suni Lee. Remember when Tiger Woods had his own Gatorade drink? She needs that, but with orange juice. Call it Suni Delight.
Justin: I’ve seen the memes on Twitter saying Zep Jasper needs a Pez dispenser.
Jordan: What about Allen Flanigan for Alabama Power? He did shoot the lights out last season.
Justin: I hate it but I love it.
Jordan: Stretch Akingbola repping stretch limousines. We need this in our lives.
Justin: Oh gosh, I just had a flashback to Ed Orgeron selling Hummers in Oxford. I don’t know if we’ll see any car commercials anytime soon, but it’s a brave new world. Who’s the first receiver to net a deal with Waffle House because they’re always open?
Jordan: Let me workshop that a touch: Bo Nix Presented By 2 a.m. Waffle House. With both, you’re guaranteed to see something you’ve never seen before — though that’s not always a good thing.
Justin: Oh no.
Jordan: Oh yes.
Jordan and Justin host the weekly O-A News Overtime podcast. Watch episodes on oanow.com or hear them on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.