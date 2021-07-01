COMMENTARY: Our (mostly) joking suggestions for Auburn NIL endorsements

Thursday is a monumental day for college athletes. But it doesn’t have to be without a little fun.

The NCAA on Wednesday lifted its long ban on athletes using their name, image and likeness for endorsements. It’s hard to know what to expect as far as how many endorsement deals will be announced right away — but Jordan and Justin have decided there’s a number of Auburn Tigers who seem like perfect fits for certain brands.

Let’s take a look at what they came up with.

Jordan: I want to go ahead and knock out the most obvious one right away: There’s got to be an Army surplus store nearby that has all eyes on Tank Bigsby. Ft. Benning is just down the road, after all.

Justin: I could see it now. Tank has to be one of Auburn’s most in-demand names, when football is concerned. The changes are a long time coming. Can we mention how overdue it was for his coach — literally named Cadillac?

Jordan: I hope Cadillac can smile and be proud of some of these endorsement deals for these football players. They won’t be quite as obvious as a car deal would have been for him, but there are still some good ones.