COMMENTARY: Should Bryan Harsin’s staff be focused on the transfer portal?

Justin: I get filling some needs in the portal, but at the end of the day, you’re going to need some dudes. The players that are going to run with the horses at Alabama and Georgia are coming straight from the high school ranks, not the FCS or the Group of Five.

Picking up some pieces is all well and good, but I’d say Harsin better be spending most of his recruiting time on building pipelines to high schools across the South, where the real upside is coming from. If these transfer guys are good enough to run with Alabama, Georgia and LSU, why didn’t they sign in the SEC to begin with?

Jordan: That’s a fair point, and I don’t think Auburn can afford to put all their eggs in the transfer-portal basket. I also think some of their latest editions are more depth-focused than, say, getting someone you expect to start in that Week 1 opener against Akron.

But there is some real talent to be had in the portal. Auburn wisely added West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller a while back, and adding someone like former Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman would give you a player who at the very least can be a return specialist and could potentially earn a starting role.