COMMENTARY: Should Bryan Harsin’s staff be focused on the transfer portal?

The NCAA’s decision to allow student-athletes to transfer once without penalty during their playing careers could be perfect timing for Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin, who had a spring to evaluate his new roster and can now use the portal to pick up additional talent.
The question for Opelika-Auburn News sportswriters Jordan Hill and Justin Lee is: Should Harsin hit the portal hard in the weeks and months to come, or should he focus on the high school recruiting trail and rely on developing the talent Gus Malzahn brought to the program along with what Harsin and his staff have already added?
Jordan: To use a phrase Gus liked to use on occasion, it’s a new day in college football.
It’s hard to argue anyone is better off with the new transfer rule than a first-year coach like Harsin, who has had enough time to identify the weak points in this roster and circle the key areas of need. While I think it’s absurd for any coach to completely shift the focus from high school recruiting to just recruiting through the portal — looking at you, Texas State — I think this year is different for the Tigers.
Right now, Auburn has a handful of spots still open, and the coaches don’t have to feel obliged about giving any current players special treatment. The clock’s already started ticking for Harsin — it will be much louder come September — so if there are players in the portal who you think are better than who you already have, bring them in as quickly as you can.
Justin: I get filling some needs in the portal, but at the end of the day, you’re going to need some dudes. The players that are going to run with the horses at Alabama and Georgia are coming straight from the high school ranks, not the FCS or the Group of Five.
Picking up some pieces is all well and good, but I’d say Harsin better be spending most of his recruiting time on building pipelines to high schools across the South, where the real upside is coming from. If these transfer guys are good enough to run with Alabama, Georgia and LSU, why didn’t they sign in the SEC to begin with?
Jordan: That’s a fair point, and I don’t think Auburn can afford to put all their eggs in the transfer-portal basket. I also think some of their latest editions are more depth-focused than, say, getting someone you expect to start in that Week 1 opener against Akron.
But there is some real talent to be had in the portal. Auburn wisely added West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller a while back, and adding someone like former Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman would give you a player who at the very least can be a return specialist and could potentially earn a starting role.
There are a number of reasons that players don’t wind up in the SEC, and their talent isn’t always at the top of the list. The job for Harsin and his staff is to comb through the portal and identify players capable of succeeding at this level while at the same time building relationships with the up-and-coming high school prospects.
Learning how to recruit with the portal has added a lot to coaches’ plates, but hey, Harsin seems pumped to take on any challenge.
Justin: There certainly must be a sense of urgency. This coaching transition seems unprecedented to me in that Gus never had a losing season at Auburn — including the last one he got fired after. If Bryan starts with a losing season, that’s a bad, bad look.
But you’re between a rock and a hard place because some of these additions might bring you closer to beating Penn State in September, but not any closer to beating Alabama and Georgia down the road.
I suppose there’s a balance, and in this conference, you’re walking a high wire.
