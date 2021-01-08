COMMENTARY: Take it from a Vandy fan, you're gonna love Derek Mason – as a defensive coordinator

As a Vanderbilt alumnus and actual Commodore football fan, I’m thrilled to hear that Derek Mason is Auburn’s new defensive coordinator.
For one thing, this means that he’s not Vanderbilt’s head coach.
Mason was not a great head coach. At Vandy, he lost more than twice as many games as he won and never had a winning season. His predecessor, James Franklin, averaged eight wins over three seasons and went to a bowl game every year.
Franklin hails from the Bruce Pearl school. When he came to Nashville, he said he’d make balloon animals at birthday parties if that would excite fans. When most of the student body booked their Thanksgiving break flights to leave before the game with rival Tennessee, Franklin went into the student center and asked kids to call their parents and give him the phone so he could talk them into changing their child’s flight.
Franklin was a smoke-and-mirrors guy. He created a winning program by immediately dropping non-conference games with Power Five schools and catching SEC opponents with a coach on the way out the door – such as Gene Chizik’s Auburn team in 2012.
Derek Mason was not a smoke-and-mirrors guy. He wanted to establish a foundation and build from there. Coming from Stanford, where he’d helped turn Richard Sherman into an NFL cornerback, he immediately announced he would play anybody anywhere.
He also did not make balloon animals or hang out in the student center.
When a reporter asked Mason a question, he answered like he was giving a speech in the locker room. After Vandy’s last win, which by the way occurred against Missouri in October of 2019, he said – I mean, he yelled – this to a sideline reporter: “Every day, man, we grind! We grind! Don’t question us! Don’t question who we are, what we do or how we play! We’re Vanderbilt Men! Commodores! Anchoring DOWN!” And he literally dropped the mic.
It was awesome. It didn’t make me believe we would ever win another game, which we didn’t, but it did make me want to run through a wall headfirst.
And isn’t that what an assistant coach is supposed to do?
Kevin Steele, Brother Bill Oliver and even Will Muschamp were great defensive coordinators, but would they have fared any better than Mason did at Vandy?
I don’t think so.
So I’m glad Mason is not Vandy’s head coach, but as DC at Auburn I think he’ll be a great success, and I’m glad I’m here in Auburn to watch him do it.
For starters, Mason’s a defensive mastermind, even with lesser talent. Auburn, for example, recruited more than twice as many four-star-or-higher players last season than Mason recruited at Vanderbilt in seven seasons.
You know who held Texas A&M to the fewest points this season? It was Vanderbilt at 17 points, compared to the 24 points No. 1 Alabama surrendered in Tuscaloosa.
That was before Vandy was decimated by injuries and opt-outs, something that also happened to other teams, but not teams with the shaky depth of the Commodores.
For me, Mason’s brightest moment was against Georgia in 2016, which was Kirby Smart’s first season. Between the hedges in Athens on homecoming, the Commodores held current NFL human highlight reel Nick Chubb to 40 yards on 16 carries and stunned the Dawgs 17-16.
In that game, Mason turned loose linebacker Zach Cunningham, who you may remember as the guy who later that season hurdled Auburn’s long snapper on the Plains and blocked a fourth-quarter field goal. On the Dawgs’ last play, on fourth and inches, Cunningham lined up over center and followed the ball carrier along the line of scrimmage and tackled him before he could cross it.
Mason was known for being a role model for young men, and especially young black men. You don’t hire a coach – or not hire a coach – because of the color of his skin, but the fact that Mason is the first African-American coordinator at Auburn certainly won’t hurt the Tigers on the field and on the recruiting trail.
That day in Athens, Vanderbilt had a defensive lineman named Adam Butler who’d been recruited by Franklin as an offensive guard. In Mason’s scheme, Butler played both defensive tackle and end. He didn’t make the highlights, and he hardly ever did, but when he graduated, Bill Belichick came to Nashville and watched film with him and told Butler that he wasn’t going to get drafted, but that because of his versatility and training, he’d get an invitation to try out for the Patriots and that he would have a shot at making the team.
Belichick was right about all of that, and today Adam Butler is a New England Patriot with a Super Bowl ring. And Mason, who averaged one 4-star player per recruiting class, has sent an average of two players a year to the NFL.
So the man can develop talent. And he’s spent the past seven seasons watching SEC offenses and almost surely wondering what he could do to them if he had actual SEC talent.
Now he does, and he doesn’t have to make balloon animals. All he has to do is coach up a defense.
If you’re an Auburn fan, you’re going to love this guy.
But if you’re a booster, don’t get any other ideas.