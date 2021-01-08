COMMENTARY: Take it from a Vandy fan, you're gonna love Derek Mason – as a defensive coordinator

You know who held Texas A&M to the fewest points this season? It was Vanderbilt at 17 points, compared to the 24 points No. 1 Alabama surrendered in Tuscaloosa.

That was before Vandy was decimated by injuries and opt-outs, something that also happened to other teams, but not teams with the shaky depth of the Commodores.

For me, Mason’s brightest moment was against Georgia in 2016, which was Kirby Smart’s first season. Between the hedges in Athens on homecoming, the Commodores held current NFL human highlight reel Nick Chubb to 40 yards on 16 carries and stunned the Dawgs 17-16.

In that game, Mason turned loose linebacker Zach Cunningham, who you may remember as the guy who later that season hurdled Auburn’s long snapper on the Plains and blocked a fourth-quarter field goal. On the Dawgs’ last play, on fourth and inches, Cunningham lined up over center and followed the ball carrier along the line of scrimmage and tackled him before he could cross it.

Mason was known for being a role model for young men, and especially young black men. You don’t hire a coach – or not hire a coach – because of the color of his skin, but the fact that Mason is the first African-American coordinator at Auburn certainly won’t hurt the Tigers on the field and on the recruiting trail.