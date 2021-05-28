COMMENTARY: Which Auburn men’s basketball player makes the biggest impact next season?

Auburn men’s basketball endured a wave of changes this offseason.
To sum it all up, two Auburn players entered their names in the NBA Draft — with Sharife Cooper definitely staying — and three players decided to transfer while five players transferred into the program. Then there’s five-star power forward Jabari Smith Jr, who just so happens to be the highest-rated Auburn signee in program history.
The final result is a very different looking Tigers roster compared to last year and one that seems set to contend in the SEC.
With the Tigers set to sport a completely different lineup this winter, which Auburn player intrigues you the most entering the 2021-22 season?
Justin: It’s been a wild recruiting cycle, and I really don’t think the fans have known what to do with themselves.
Auburn’s never been in this position before. The program has only ever signed five McDonald’s All-Americans in its history, and three of them have been in the last couple of years. And the fans have been all over the place, chasing big names, sometimes baselessly, and I think now they may be coming to grips with the fact that they’re not going to get every five-star. It’s a lot different from football and there’s only so much playing time, besides.
But in the middle of all that, it’s almost like people have overlooked the one they got.
Jabari Smith is the most highly touted prospect Auburn’s ever signed. The hype has cooled on him, maybe because he signed way back in November, but as the season gets closer and closer, that hype train needs to start churning again.
Sharife had all the hype in the world and with good reason, and everyone seemed to know everything about him from the highlight videos and teaming with Isaac Okoro. Maybe Jabari is just a more understated person — but the closer we get to the season, the more excited Auburn fans should get about him.
Jordan: With so much change going on in the program, I’m most interested in one of the few constants from last season.
Allen Flanigan was Auburn’s most consistent player in 2020-21. Even when the sophomore was asked to play out of position, Flanigan made the most of the moment and did his part to try and help the Tigers stay competitive.
Many expected Flanigan to test his draft stock this offseason, but he put that thought to rest early this offseason and announced he was coming back. It was a huge boost for the Tigers, who not only bring back a proven piece in Bruce Pearl’s system but also once again have a talented guard who can hang with the best of the best in the SEC.
Flanigan made noticeable strides in his game last season — especially offensively — around a cast of teammates that was talented yet very inexperienced. Now, Flanigan is back as one of the team leaders as part of a rebuilt roster with more proven talent.
Flanigan shined even when he was one of a few players opposing coaches knew they had to shut down to stop Auburn. Now that the Tigers have more weapons throughout the roster, could Flanigan be a breakout star this season?
Justin: You’ll get no argument from me. As much as we all want to talk about the shiny new pieces, it takes glue to hold it all together.
Allen’s a glue guy — and a top scorer, too.
I’m sure my pick Jabari will be a lot better off with Allen on his side than without him. Do you figure some of these new pieces could make Allen more productive, too?
Jordan: Jabari is sure to be an exciting player at Auburn, but yes, I think the new players who have joined the program will help Allen be a more productive player this winter.
The biggest advantage for Allen is he shouldn’t be forced to play quite as much as he did last year. He played at least 29 minutes in nine of the Tigers’ last 10 games last season, including 35 minutes against LSU and Florida and 34 minutes against Alabama in February and early March.
Allen’s workload was in large part due to Auburn’s complete lack of depth at guard, a problem Pearl and his staff helped solve this offseason. That should free Allen up to not push himself to his limit each and every game and therefore be much more efficient when he is on the court.