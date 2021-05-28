COMMENTARY: Which Auburn men’s basketball player makes the biggest impact next season?

Jabari Smith is the most highly touted prospect Auburn’s ever signed. The hype has cooled on him, maybe because he signed way back in November, but as the season gets closer and closer, that hype train needs to start churning again.

Sharife had all the hype in the world and with good reason, and everyone seemed to know everything about him from the highlight videos and teaming with Isaac Okoro. Maybe Jabari is just a more understated person — but the closer we get to the season, the more excited Auburn fans should get about him.

Jordan: With so much change going on in the program, I’m most interested in one of the few constants from last season.

Allen Flanigan was Auburn’s most consistent player in 2020-21. Even when the sophomore was asked to play out of position, Flanigan made the most of the moment and did his part to try and help the Tigers stay competitive.

Many expected Flanigan to test his draft stock this offseason, but he put that thought to rest early this offseason and announced he was coming back. It was a huge boost for the Tigers, who not only bring back a proven piece in Bruce Pearl’s system but also once again have a talented guard who can hang with the best of the best in the SEC.