COMMENTARY: Which transfer portal pick-up will play the biggest role for Auburn football?

The transfer portal has been a useful tool this offseason for Bryan Harsin in his first year at Auburn.
The Tigers have picked up eight players from the portal dating back to when former Northwestern defensive end Eku Leota committed in January. Those players who have joined the roster will get an opportunity to prove themselves during the summer and especially once fall camp gets underway.
The question for Opelika-Auburn News sportswriters Jordan Hill and Justin Lee is: who will prove to be the most important portal addition during the 2021 season?
Justin: The guy I’m looking at is one who just might be out there for the first play of the season and might even get Auburn’s first touch on the opening kickoff — if Auburn’s receiving the ball first.
Donovan Kaufman, the safety transfer from Vanderbilt, returned kicks for the Commodores and could be back there playing that role for Auburn, too.
Defensively, it’s easy to see how he might be able to carve out an impactful role with SEC experience under his belt and having already played for defensive coordinator Derek Mason. But right off the bat, I could see him making contributions on special teams. At the A-Day game, Auburn had Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers back returning simulated kickoffs.
Here’s a loud message for the coaching staff: GET TANK OUT OF THERE.
You don’t want to go losing five games this season because your star running back tweaked an ankle on special teams. I have full belief in Tank’s ability but he only has so many bumps and bruises to give in a season, so in my opinion you’ve got to take him off special teams as soon as possible.
That’s where Kaufman might find a way to contribute right off the bat before the first play from scrimmage.
Jordan: Kaufman is a good choice, and I feel pretty confident he’ll be returning kicks come September.
My choice, however, is going to be on the defensive front.
Leota was Harsin’s first big recruiting win at Auburn, and I predict it will be one that pays major dividends this fall. He played well under legendary Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz in 2020, and despite only playing in eight games he had 5.5 tackles for loss and a team-high four sacks.
For context, Leota’s sack numbers would have tied Owen Pappoe and Colby Wooden for tops with the Tigers last fall.
Bringing pressure will be crucial for Auburn with a new-look defensive scheme this season. The Tigers have a couple of pass-rushers they should be able to count on in EDGE Derick Hall and defensive end Colby Wooden, but that duo alone won’t be enough to put the Tigers over the top.
Adding Leota, who according to College Football Film Room brought pressure on 14.3 percent of his pass-rush snaps last fall, could be the piece needed to put the Tigers’ defense over the top.
Justin: We’ve got Vanderbilt here, we’ve got Northwestern here. Has it been Harsin’s plan to just bring in really smart kids?
Jordan: It’s worth pointing out Mason showed off his Vandy vernacular with reporters back in spring.
All kidding aside, Kaufman and Leota have proven they’re capable players at a couple of prestigious universities, and it’s worth noting Leota graduated from Northwestern in three years. Maybe they’ll come out and show off their football IQs pretty soon, too.
Justin: Speaking of smart football, have I mentioned not letting Tank return kicks yet?
I’ll go with the recency bias and mention one more addition that could be a big one: running back Jordon Ingram. They definitely needed some depth in the running back room behind Tank and Shaun Shivers and alongside Devan Barrett, who’s back playing on offense for the first time in a while.
We looked through the numbers, and Ingram was no slouch in his high school days at St. Paul’s Episcopal down in Mobile. He’s more of a rookie compared to Leota and Kaufman because he’s still young and he never played a down at Central Michigan, but the SEC is a physical league and it’s tough on those running backs. I just think Auburn’s going to need all the strong legs it can get.
Jordan: As big as those two defenders we’ve mentioned are, there may not be a more valuable addition for the sake of depth than Ingram. You need as many running backs as you can carry in the SEC, and his addition is one that shouldn’t be overlooked whether or not he takes any meaningful carries this fall.