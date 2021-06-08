COMMENTARY: Which transfer portal pick-up will play the biggest role for Auburn football?

Here’s a loud message for the coaching staff: GET TANK OUT OF THERE.

You don’t want to go losing five games this season because your star running back tweaked an ankle on special teams. I have full belief in Tank’s ability but he only has so many bumps and bruises to give in a season, so in my opinion you’ve got to take him off special teams as soon as possible.

That’s where Kaufman might find a way to contribute right off the bat before the first play from scrimmage.

Jordan: Kaufman is a good choice, and I feel pretty confident he’ll be returning kicks come September.

My choice, however, is going to be on the defensive front.

Leota was Harsin’s first big recruiting win at Auburn, and I predict it will be one that pays major dividends this fall. He played well under legendary Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz in 2020, and despite only playing in eight games he had 5.5 tackles for loss and a team-high four sacks.

For context, Leota’s sack numbers would have tied Owen Pappoe and Colby Wooden for tops with the Tigers last fall.