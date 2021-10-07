Common threads: From Dye and Dooley on, listing connections in Auburn-Georgia rivalry history

Two of the most decorated coaches for Auburn and Georgia’s football programs knew the unique challenge of coaching at one of their alma mater’s biggest rivals.

As if it wasn’t strange enough, the two did so during the same era under incredibly similar circumstances.

Vince Dooley played at Auburn in the early 1950s before coaching at Georgia, where his success led to the school naming the football field after him. Pat Dye, meanwhile, played at Georgia in the mid-1950s before coaching at Auburn, where his success also led to the school naming the field in his honor.

Dye and Dooley squared off eight times as the leaders of the Tigers and the Bulldogs. Looking back, Dooley explained they were the only ones who could truly understand the rare circumstances they found themselves in.

“It's hard for other people to understand it because they're so committed to their alma mater. We are committed to our job and to the school that employed us and paid our check. Pat was committed to Auburn and was committed, and I had been committed to Georgia – beyond just the football but to the school,” Dooley said in June 2020, shortly after Dye’s death. “Pat has done a lot of things for Auburn, and I feel like I've been committed myself to Georgia. Still, we have two loves.”