Common threads: From Dye and Dooley on, listing connections in Auburn-Georgia rivalry history

Two of the most decorated coaches for Auburn and Georgia’s football programs knew the unique challenge of coaching at one of their alma mater’s biggest rivals.
As if it wasn’t strange enough, the two did so during the same era under incredibly similar circumstances.
Vince Dooley played at Auburn in the early 1950s before coaching at Georgia, where his success led to the school naming the football field after him. Pat Dye, meanwhile, played at Georgia in the mid-1950s before coaching at Auburn, where his success also led to the school naming the field in his honor.
Dye and Dooley squared off eight times as the leaders of the Tigers and the Bulldogs. Looking back, Dooley explained they were the only ones who could truly understand the rare circumstances they found themselves in.
“It's hard for other people to understand it because they're so committed to their alma mater. We are committed to our job and to the school that employed us and paid our check. Pat was committed to Auburn and was committed, and I had been committed to Georgia – beyond just the football but to the school,” Dooley said in June 2020, shortly after Dye’s death. “Pat has done a lot of things for Auburn, and I feel like I've been committed myself to Georgia. Still, we have two loves.”
Dooley and Dye are just two of numerous examples of men who spent significant time on both sides of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The list goes on and on of former Tigers who became Bulldogs and vice versa, and several new names will join the list Saturday.
Wide receiver Demetris Robertson will suit up for Auburn after playing at Georgia for three seasons, while Auburn assistant Will Friend was formerly a Georgia assistant and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was a Bulldogs’ quarterback and later the team’s play-caller.
On the other side is Georgia assistant Dell McGee, who played defensive back for the Tigers in the early 1990s, and Georgia analyst Will Muschamp, a former Bulldogs defensive back who had two stints as Auburn’s defensive coordinator.
"Oh, it's going to fun,” Robertson said on Sept. 7 about facing the Bulldogs. “It's fun to play against my old teammates — still my friends, still my boys. Also play against my old coaches. It's going to be a great game, a great atmosphere, and I can't wait to compete."
Let’s take a look back at coaches and players who found themselves donning the orange and blue as well as the red and black through the years:
Demetris Robertson, wide receiver: A native of Savannah, Robertson started his collegiate career at California before transferring to Georgia after the 2017 season. He spent the next three years with the Bulldogs before transferring this year to Auburn. He’s had 17 receptions for 172 yards and two receiving scores so far this fall.
Mike Bobo, quarterback/assistant coach: Bobo came onto the scene as a quarterback for the Bulldogs by throwing for 6,334 yards and 38 touchdowns over four seasons. After his playing days he became a coach, joined Georgia’s staff in 2001 and remained there for 14 years. Bobo is in the midst of his first season as Auburn’s offensive coordinator and leads an offense that is averaging 40 points per game.
Will Friend, assistant coach: Friend played at Alabama, but he became a graduate assistant at Georgia in 2003 then returned to the Bulldogs as offensive line coach in 2011. His connections with Bobo – whom he followed to Colorado State – helped lead Friend to the Plains this offseason as the offensive line coach.
Scott Fountain, assistant coach: A Brewton native, Fountain worked at Auburn from 2009-16 then spent two different stints at Georgia in 2017 and 2019. He is now the assistant head coach at Arkansas under former Georgia assistant Sam Pittman.
Dell McGee, defensive back/assistant coach: A Columbus, Georgia native, McGee was a two-year starter and a four-year letterwinner at Auburn and was a member of the Tigers’ undefeated 1993 squad. He began his coaching career at the high school level in Georgia before becoming an analyst at Auburn in 2013 then joining Kirby Smart’s first staff with the Bulldogs in 2016. He is currently Georgia’s run-game coordinator and running backs coach.
Tray Matthews, defensive back: After appearing in eight games for Georgia in 2013, the Newnan, Georgia native transferred to Auburn after being dismissed from the Bulldogs’ team. He put together a productive career with the Tigers by piling up 181 tackles and four interceptions over three years.
Tracy Rocker, defensive lineman/assistant coach: Rocker was an outstanding defensive tackle for the Tigers and took home the Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy in 1988. After finishing his playing career, he became a coach and made several stops throughout the SEC, including at Auburn from 2009-10 and at Georgia from 2014-16. Rocker was set to re-join the staff at his alma mater this offseason before taking the same job with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.
Nick Marshall, quarterback/defensive back: Marshall was dismissed from the Bulldogs’ program in 2012 and wound up at Auburn, where he played quarterback. Marshall was part of an incredible 2013 season in which Auburn won its first 13 games – including “The Prayer at Jordan-Hare,” when Marshall’s desperation heave downfield against Georgia was tipped by Matthews and fellow Bulldogs defender Josh Harvey-Clemons and caught by receiver Ricardo Louis, who raced to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.
Brian VanGorder, assistant coach: VanGorder made a name for himself as Georgia’s defensive coordinator from 2001-04. His time with the Bulldogs was the launching point for a long coaching career between the NFL and the college game and included a one-year stint as Auburn defensive coordinator in 2012.
Will Muschamp, defensive back/assistant coach: Muschamp went from a walk-on defensive back at Georgia to one of the Bulldogs’ co-captains by the time his playing career ended in 1994. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Auburn from 1995-96 then later had two stints as Auburn defensive coordinator in 2006-07 and 2015. The former Florida and South Carolina head coach is currently a defensive analyst for the Bulldogs.
Neil Callaway, assistant coach: A former player for Bear Bryant at Alabama, Callaway coached the offensive line at Auburn under Pat Dye from 1981-92. He was later Georgia’s offensive coordinator from 2001-06 and is currently Purdue’s assistant offensive line coach.
Daniel Cobb, quarterback: Cobb started his collegiate career at Georgia before developing blood clots, rehabbing and losing out on the starting role to Quincy Quarter. Cobb transferred to Butler Community College then landed at Auburn, where he played in 18 games and threw for 2,350 yards with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Rodney Garner, defensive lineman/assistant coach: Garner was a four-year letterwinner at noseguard for Auburn from 1985-88 and was a team captain as a senior, when the Tigers won the SEC championship. Garner served on his alma mater’s staff from 1990-95, later spent 15 years an assistant at Georgia then rejoined the Tigers’ staff for eight more seasons. Garner is now the defensive line coach at Tennessee.
Pat Dye, offensive lineman/assistant coach: Dye was a two-time All-American at Georgia while playing offensive guard and linebacker, but he became known far and wide for his time as Tigers head coach. Auburn experienced a tremendous amount of success under Dye’s leadership and won 99 games, four SEC titles and six bowl games during his tenure from 1981-92.
Steve Greer, defensive lineman/assistant coach: Greer was an All-American defensive tackle for the Bulldogs as a senior in 1969. He played in the CFL before a stint as a graduate assistant at Georgia followed by seven years as an Auburn assistant coach then 31 more years with the Bulldogs.
Byrd Whigham, assistant coach: Whigham actually played baseball and basketball at Auburn before turning his attention to coaching football. He was an assistant at his alma mater in 1967-68 before spending four seasons on Vince Dooley’s staff at Georgia.
Billy Kinnard, assistant coach: Kinnard played at Ole Miss before spending three seasons as an Auburn assistant from 1961-63 and later three seasons at Georgia under Dooley. Kinnard was the head coach at Ole Miss from 1971-73.
Richard “Dick” Wood, quarterback/assistant coach: The Lanett native helped lead the Tigers to an undefeated 1958 season, and after spending five seasons in the NFL he began a long coaching career that started at Georgia in 1967 and later included a stop at Auburn in 1986.
Jim Pyburn, end/assistant coach: Pyburn was a two-sport star at Auburn and went the baseball route professionally. He was a long-serving Georgia assistant under Dooley and coached the defensive line, linebackers and defensive backfield from 1964-79.
Erk Russell, end/assistant coach: Auburn’s last four-sport letterman, Russell translated success at end on the Tigers’ football team to a spot on the coaching staff from 1958-62. He joined Dooley’s staff at Georgia in 1964 and stayed as defensive coordinator for 17 years before reviving Georgia Southern’s football program and winning three Division I-AA national titles in eight seasons.
Vince Dooley, quarterback/head coach: Dooley played quarterback for the Tigers and led them to their first winning season in 17 years as a captain on the 1953 team. He became an Auburn assistant in 1956 and stayed there for eight years before being hired at Georgia, where he won 201 games, six SEC championships and the 1980 national title over 25 seasons. He was also Georgia’s athletic director from 1979-2004.
Joel Eaves, end/athletic director: The man who hired Dooley at Georgia, Eaves was also an Auburn man thanks to playing basketball and football for the Tigers from 1934-37. He was Auburn’s men’s basketball coach from 1949-63 before moving to Georgia, where he was athletic director for 17 years. Auburn’s Beard-Eaves-Memorial Coliseum was named in part after Eaves.
Gene Lorendo, wide receiver/assistant coach: Lorendo led the SEC at wide receiver in 1949 while also playing basketball and running track for the Bulldogs. Lorendo joined Ralph “Shug” Jordan’s first staff at Auburn in 1951 and remained on staff for 25 seasons.
Buck Bradberry, player/assistant coach: Bradberry played at Georgia and graduated in 1949 before joining Jordan’s first staff at Auburn in 1951. He coached at Auburn for 17 years before moving to the office of alumni and development.
Joe Connally, player/assistant coach: Connally played at Georgia and graduated in 1949 before coaching Auburn’s defensive line for 26 years. He also served as the Tigers’ baseball coach and led the team to the SEC championship in 1958.
Homer Hobbs, guard/assistant coach: Hobbs lettered at Georgia from 1946-48 and was one of several Georgia graduates to join Jordan’s first staff at Auburn. Hobbs’ tenure was short, as he left after one season to coach at Navy before spending three seasons as Furman’s head coach.
Ralph “Shug” Jordan, center/assistant coach: Jordan is best known for his time at Auburn given he played there and coached there, but following his time playing for the Tigers he was a Georgia assistant under Wally Butts from 1947-50. Jordan spent 25 seasons as the head coach of his alma mater and won 175 games as well as the 1957 national championship.
Sterling Dupree, fullback/assistant coach: Dupree was an All-Southern fullback at Auburn in the early 1930s and was an assistant coach for his alma mater. He later spent 27 years as a Georgia assistant, which included a stint as a recruiting coordinator for all sports at the university.