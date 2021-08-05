Competition still a key factor as Bryan Harsin gears up for first fall camp at Auburn

Following a spring session and summer workouts that featured plenty of work, the Auburn Tigers are closing in on another offseason milestone.

As far as head coach Bryan Harsin is concerned, the start of fall camp couldn’t come soon enough.

Harsin spoke with the media on Thursday with the Tigers’ first of 25 fall practices awaiting him and his team the following day. He detailed how he’s seen his players make tangible progress since the spring, though they all know important work still lies ahead.

For Harsin, the name of the game now is competition.

Harsin discussed the value in competition as the Tigers work toward what he called the team’s deadline: Sept. 4, when Auburn opens the season against Akron. He explained that competition is even more important when you consider the team has a new coaching staff calling the shots.