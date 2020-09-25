'Completely Different': Auburn's Bo Nix sees major strides entering sophomore year

“Well, the dynamics have truly changed. Going through a 13-game season last year, I saw quite a bit — if not everything — that I’m going to see in a career. From that I’ve learned exactly how to prepare. Obviously learning new things and new ways to go into a week, but just having all those games, all those weeks last year to prepare and to learn, to find kind of a rhythm to go as the week goes on, I’d say I’m completely different from where I was last year at this time going into Oregon,” Nix said. “I think that because of the growth that I’ve had, it’s made it a lot easier for me going into the season. I know what I’m looking for, I know how to react, I know what the practices are supposed to be at, I know the tempo they’re supposed to be at.