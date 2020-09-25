'Completely Different': Auburn's Bo Nix sees major strides entering sophomore year

As Auburn quarterback Bo Nix prepares for his second season, it’s almost shocking to the sophomore just how different the first game week feels today compared to the first one he faced last August.
Back then, Nix was a true freshman just hoping to prove himself to a new team and a coaching staff that knew there was plenty of potential there. Thirteen starts, nine victories and over 2,500 passing yards later, Nix is back and eager to show off the progress he’s made in a little over a year.
Now, Nix is one of the Tigers’ team captains and one who is ready and willing to make even more plays in 2020, starting with Saturday’s showdown with Kentucky.
“Well, the dynamics have truly changed. Going through a 13-game season last year, I saw quite a bit — if not everything — that I’m going to see in a career. From that I’ve learned exactly how to prepare. Obviously learning new things and new ways to go into a week, but just having all those games, all those weeks last year to prepare and to learn, to find kind of a rhythm to go as the week goes on, I’d say I’m completely different from where I was last year at this time going into Oregon,” Nix said. “I think that because of the growth that I’ve had, it’s made it a lot easier for me going into the season. I know what I’m looking for, I know how to react, I know what the practices are supposed to be at, I know the tempo they’re supposed to be at.
“It’s just literally all the little things that go into a week of preparation. Just having done that already has made me really comfortable, and I feel like I’m really far ahead from where I was last year.”
Nix earned plenty of praise from head coach Gus Malzahn last fall, which included Malzahn saying that Nix would win a championship before he left Auburn. Malzahn spoke about Nix’s growth as well, saying that Nix lost his confidence at one point during his freshman year but regrouped and never looked back.
That attitude and commitment has continued into fall camp, where Malzahn has seen Nix truly up his game.
“If we’re real with ourselves, as a true freshman quarterback he played the toughest schedule in college football maybe in the last 10 years. So, yeah, any freshman quarterback would have had tough times. I was impressed that he held things together as good as he did,” Malzahn said. “I’ll say this: he’s been very accurate this fall camp, specifically the second half. Bo’s got playmaking ability. Last year, he made a lot of plays with his feet. He makes plays when things break down. I think that’s one of his strengths, too.
“Early on as we’re getting that cohesiveness up front and everything that goes with it, he’s got the ability to make some plays when things break down. That’s a good thing and the fact he’s got that year of experience. I know that’s going to help also.”
Nix’s progression from his first fall of college football to his second one is natural given that experience. It also doesn’t hurt that the Tigers picked up a coach with a proven track record in new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.
Morris has a history of working with outstanding quarterbacks — including Deshaun Watson and Tajh Boyd during Morris’ time at Clemson — and his addition is one Auburn hopes takes the offense to the next level. Malzahn said he feels like Nix and Morris have hit it off over the offseason, leading to plenty of excitement between the two about the season’s arrival.
Morris spoke highly of what he’s seen from Nix in their first offseason together, especially Nix’s drive to reach his full potential.
“I've challenged him this offseason to see if we can't make the game slow down even more than what it did toward the end of last year. All the great quarterbacks I've coached, that's one of the big characteristic traits that they had: the game slowed down,” Morris told media on Sept. 10. “I asked him when I first got here, 'Do you want to be good, or do you want to be great?' Obviously he says he wants to be great. He says he wants to be the best that's ever played. I say, ‘OK, it's going to take a lot of work. I'm going to remind you of this on many days when I'm chewing on you pretty good.’
“So he's done a good job to this point. We've got a long way to go.”
Malzahn and Nix each emphasized that Morris will be calling the offense according to Nix’s strengths, which Nix said is his mobility in the pocket. He did, however, add that he’s just as capable making quick throws and attacking defenses that way, which could open up Auburn’s offense even further.
The offseason has featured plenty of speculation about Nix taking the next step as an SEC quarterback and establishing himself as a defense’s worst nightmare. That talk will mean very little on Saturday, but Nix is eager to step back on the field and demonstrate just how far his game has come.
“I think I’m more excited than I’ve ever been to play a football game just because of the buildup that it’s had and the questions and the chaos that’s led up to this. I think now that it’s finally here, I think we kind of took it for granted here in year’s past,” Nix said. “We just know it’s going to be around the corner and just getting ready for it, but now we realize how valuable the game is to ourselves, how much we love to be out there and play with our teammates and with our coaches and in an atmosphere as good as Auburn's.”
