'Completely transparent': What was said about Hugh Freeze's past transgressions, hiring backlash

The subject for much of Auburn football Hugh Freeze’s introductory press conference Tuesday was the man’s past.

Freeze arrived in Auburn this week after a four-season stint at Liberty University, an institution which is currently being investigated by the Department of Education for its handling of sexual assaults. Prior to that, he was last a head coach at Ole Miss, in a five-year tenure that saw the NCAA level 21 infractions against his football program, 15 of which were Level I.

Both Freeze and athletics director John Cohen, the latter of whom did not take questions from the media, spoke openly though rather indirectly, about those periods of Freeze’s life, his mistakes, the search that landed him at Auburn and any negative response the to hire.

Freeze was “completely transparent about his past transgression,” Cohen said during his introductions.

“He showed remorse, and he’s had an accountability plan that he’s used for the last five-plus years,” Cohen said. “Everything he disclosed to us turned out to be accurate, after speaking with credible industry sources. In this way, Coach Freeze was honest and truthful.”

In his opening statement, Freeze didn’t directly address those past transgressions. He commended his wife, Jill Freeze, for her “toughness and grit,” he said, not only for being a coach’s wife, but for going through “some of the things that we’ve gone through.”

Of the 17 questions Freeze fielded, four of them, directly or otherwise, elicited answers that addressed to some degree the coach’s past or any backlash to his hiring.

“My story is well documented,” Freeze said in response to a question asking what lessons he learned from his time at Liberty. “I let a lot of people down and I’m very sorry for that in the end. I have spent the last six years trying to earn the respect and trust of my family, teams, administrations, everyone that was around me.

“That’s the lesson that I have probably learned, is just keep working to earn people’s trust and when they get to know you, a lot of that comes when they get to know you if they give you that chance to earn that trust. I’m thankful for Liberty, obviously, for letting me earn that. I think they would say ‘the guy served us well.’ I want to do the same at Auburn.”

Later, Freeze was told that there was a time when Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey wouldn’t allow conference members to hire him. That was followed with a two-part question: Why does Freeze believe he deserves a second chance? And why does Freeze believe second chances are important?

Freeze refuted the opening claim.

“I have had a really good, honest relationship with (Sankey) throughout all of it,” Freeze said. “He’s never done anything but shoot me dead straight and tell me what he thought was best, not only for the conference, but for me. I appreciate a man that treats you like that. I’m thankful for all of his leadership. I think it was the right move for me.”

According to a 2018 report from AL.com, as Nick Saban was considering hiring Freeze to his Alabama staff, Sankey reportedly informed both Freeze and the Crimson Tide program that “it would look bad for the SEC for Freeze to be back coaching in the league while Ole Miss suffered from NCAA penalties incurred under his watch.”

Sankey’s preference, according to the report, was that Freeze “go off the radar for at least a little while” before returning to the conference.

“As far as second chances,” Freeze continued, “I don’t know anybody in this room that doesn’t deserve a second chance. Truthfully, if everybody’s life was documented as much as mine it would probably be uncomfortable for a lot of people. I don’t know if deserve is a word, but I sure am thankful for grace and that I do get to keep fighting another day for another chance.”

Asked to clarify both his answers, Freeze said he’d never been directly told he was barred from being hired within the conference. He reiterated, verbatim, that he thinks everyone deserves a second chance.

“I think we fought to earn people’s trust back and we’ll continue to do that,” Freeze said.

The final two of those four questions had to do with the response on social media to his hiring. What was his message to fans who spoke out against it?

“The same thing that I kind of said, please give me a chance to earn your trust,” Freeze said. “Give me some time. Get to know us. Get to know our family. Get to know the truth of our story. And I think the ones who have done that have said, ‘Man, you know what, I kinda like this guy and this family.’ But that’s all you can ask is, man, give us a chance to earn your trust and I think you’ll like the end result.”

Later asked if he was surprised by any backlash to his hiring, Freeze said he wasn’t aware of the magnitude of it because he hadn’t been on social media in the past few weeks, citing that he has someone who runs his social media accounts.

“Look, I’ve come to grips with (the fact that) everybody doesn’t know me, everybody doesn’t care to get to know me, and everybody has an opinion,” Freeze said. “And they’re entitled to that. All I ask is that the ones I care about is the Auburn family and the players and the administration and my family; that’s the ones that matter, and that’s the ones I’m saying take the time to get to know us, and as with anyone, all of us have made a mistake before, and I think how we have handled it as a family and how I’ve handled it as owning it and moving forward and playing the next play and working to get better and learn from it, that’s all I can do.

“I’ll continue to do that every single day. What I did is what I did, but it’s not who I am. I know that. They know that. Hopefully everyone else will get to know that, but I really can’t spend my time worrying about whatever it is that’s catching the attention of the backlash, so I just want to move forward and continue to do what I’ve done the last six years and put my hand to the plow and get to work and not look back.”