Cornelius Williams right at home at Auburn, finally teaming up with Etheridge

“I think what I saw in the spring it was a bunch of young guys looking to be led, in my opinion, just because of the inexperience,” Williams said. “We have some guys that are going to have the ability later to step up and make some plays as they get into the groove of things when we go through fall camp and they start to play actual games and a lot of minutes.

“A kid who stood out was (sophomore) Ja’varrius Johnson. He is one who made a bunch of plays throughout. Then you could see some glimpses here or there of Elijah Canion, Kobe Hudson – all of those guys were doing some things here or there, but we just have to be more consistent and have an edge about it as a group.”

Georgia transfer Demetris Robertson is expected in camp soon.

“He’s not in yet, but he will be here when fall camp starts,” Williams said. “We needed that – a guy who has a lot of game experience and has done it in big games. That’s going to be huge for us from a leadership standpoint.

“Those (younger) guys being able to pick his brain and kind of ask him questions along the way.”