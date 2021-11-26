Coulibaly, Hughes both score career-highs as Auburn rolls over Charleston Southern 91-42

Aicha Coulibaly got Auburn out of the gates early, Annie Hughes shot sharp all game, Honesty Scott-Grayson stuffed the stat sheet, and the Auburn women’s basketball team rolled over Charleston Southern 91-42 on Friday in Auburn Arena.

Coulibaly scored 27 points and Hughes scored 21 points, both logging career-highs. Auburn led 28-5 at the end of the first quarter and never trailed. Coulibaly scored eight of Auburn’s first 10 points.

Scott-Grayson finished with five points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Auburn picked up its third win of the season to move to 3-3. The Tigers bounced back from a road loss at Little Rock on Wednesday. Auburn has gone up and down in its first season under Johnnie Harris, adding this win to another home win against Alabama State. The highlight of Auburn’s season came on the road last Sunday when the Tigers upset No. 18 Georgia Tech.

This wasn’t Charleston Southern’s first game against an SEC opponent this season. Charleston Southern lost to Alabama 109-32 on Nov. 9. Charleston Southern is winless so far under new head coach Clarisse Garcia, who is a former Auburn assistant.

But Auburn took care of business in front a solid crowd on Iron Bowl weekend, shooting a strong 51.5-percent from the field in the first half.