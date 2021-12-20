Coulibaly’s double-double leads Auburn past Kennesaw State

Aicha Coulibaly pushed her way to 23 points and muscled down 11 rebounds in a double-double as the Auburn women’s basketball team handled Kennesaw State 66-54 on Monday in Auburn Arena.

The Tigers won their sixth straight game to close non-conference play. Auburn now stands 8-3 on the season and enters a break before starting SEC play against Kentucky on Dec. 30.

Coulibaly had 15 points in the first half alone, helping the Tigers take a 32-17 lead at the half.

The sophomore from Mali has scored at least 23 points in five of the Auburn’s last six games.

Auburn led 52-34 at the end of the third quarter. Kennesaw State cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth, putting together a 15-3 run to make it 55-49 with four minutes to play.

But Auburn’s Jala Jordan ended the run by converting an and-1 inside to make it 58-49. After another Kennesaw State basket, Jordan countered again by sinking two free throws to make it 60-51 with 2:41 left.

On the ensuing possession, Auburn’s defense came up with a steal, and in transition Annie Hughes found Jordan, who finished through contact and converted another and-1 to make it 63-51 with 2:23 to go.