Coulibaly scores 23, Auburn wins battle with North Florida

Honesty Scott-Grayson laid in the tying basket, Jala Jordan cashed a turnover to put the Tigers in front, and the Auburn women’s basketball team survived North Florida in a 72-65 win Tuesday night in Auburn Arena.

The Tigers trailed 63-61 with less than five minutes left in the game when Scott-Grayson scored to tie it 63-63 with 4:22 left. Moments later, Jordan put Auburn in front with 3:51 left.

Auburn then held off the visitors down the stretch for a comeback win — on the legs of a 23-point game by Aicha Coulibaly, who neared a double-double by adding eight rebounds.

“I just executed what was expected,” Coulibaly put it simply.

Scott-Grayson has a little more to say:

“AC’s going to be AC, man,” she smiled. “When she’s on fire, you’ve got to keep dishing it to her and let her do her thing. I’m proud of her today and how she performed.”

Auburn led 37-30 at halftime in a back-and-forth battle before North Florida won the third to make it 54-54 going into the fourth.