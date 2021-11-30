Coulibaly scores 23, Auburn wins battle with North Florida

Honesty Scott-Grayson laid in the tying basket, Jala Jordan cashed a turnover to put the Tigers in front, and the Auburn women’s basketball team survived North Florida in a 72-65 win Tuesday night in Auburn Arena.
The Tigers trailed 63-61 with less than five minutes left in the game when Scott-Grayson scored to tie it 63-63 with 4:22 left. Moments later, Jordan put Auburn in front with 3:51 left.
Auburn then held off the visitors down the stretch for a comeback win — on the legs of a 23-point game by Aicha Coulibaly, who neared a double-double by adding eight rebounds.
“I just executed what was expected,” Coulibaly put it simply.
Scott-Grayson has a little more to say:
“AC’s going to be AC, man,” she smiled. “When she’s on fire, you’ve got to keep dishing it to her and let her do her thing. I’m proud of her today and how she performed.”
Auburn led 37-30 at halftime in a back-and-forth battle before North Florida won the third to make it 54-54 going into the fourth.
“We wanted to finish,” Scott-Grayson said of the team’s mindset going into the fourth. “I felt like we had a team effort to just try to be as perfect as we can, to make sure we didn’t make them go on a run.”
Scott-Grayson scored 13 points. With the score still 65-63 with 1:21 left, Scott-Grayson knifed between defenders and drew a foul under the basket on her way to two free throws making it 67-63. After one more defensive stop, all the Tigers had to do was sink free throws on the offensive end in the final minute to clinch the win.
“I was just really pleased with how we finished the game,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said.
“When it came down to the fourth quarter and we needed to get some stops and we needed to come down and score and execute, I was really pleased with how my team responded,” she added.
The win lifts Auburn to 4-3 on the season and marks the Tigers’ second straight victory.
North Florida fell to 5-3 on the season. Its only losses had come to Florida State and Clemson before Auburn.
Auburn now gears up for a showdown Sunday with Oklahoma State at home in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Tipoff against Oklahoma State is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 5 in Auburn Arena.