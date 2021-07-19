COVID, coaching changes and quarterback battles: Recapping Day 1 of SEC Media Days

BIRMINGHAM — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey had a familiar refrain when he spoke at SEC Media Days on Monday.
Sankey, who recently started his seventh season as the conference’s commissioner, brought back a piece from his first Media Days session by once again quoting Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a-Changin'” while noting the sentiment seems even more true today than it did when he first mentioned it in 2015.
On a more somber note, Sankey noted Monday’s session marked the first time he’s spoken in a full room of reporters since March 12, 2020, when the conference canceled athletic events across the board due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sankey hit on a number of topics, though one of the most prevalent was COVID.
Sankey talked about the situations the SEC faced last fall and the need for the conference’s teams, players and coaches to prepare accordingly for the upcoming fall. He emphasized the importance of team members getting vaccinated and said six of the SEC’s 14 teams have hit the 80 percent threshold as far as vaccination numbers are concerned.
Above all else, Sankey stressed how important team members taking advantage of the easily-accessible coronavirus vaccine is in regards to the upcoming season.
“Olympians are removed from participation because of positive COVID tests,” Sankey said. “The Yankees-Red Sox game last Friday was postponed, and sadly, our colleagues at North Carolina State weren’t able to continue the competition at the College World Series … Each [example] reminds us of the need to be vigilant about our health.
“With six weeks to go before kickoff, now is the time to seek that full vaccination.”
The ‘F’ word
Sankey also addressed what would happen if a team can’t play a scheduled game this fall.
Last fall the SEC built in extra time into the schedule in the event of canceled games, and that wound up coming in handy with several games ultimately rescheduled. This year, however, SEC teams shouldn’t expect the conference to be quite so flexible with vaccines now being available.
“You hope not to have disruption, but hope is not a plan is the great cliché,” Sankey said. “We still have roster minimums that exist, just like last year. What I’ve identified for consideration among our membership is we remove those roster minimums and you’re expected to play as scheduled. That means your team needs to be healthy to compete and, if not, that game won’t be rescheduled.
“And thus to dispose of the game, the ‘forfeit’ word comes up at this point. That’s not a policy, and what you see are the bookends now for decision-making.”
Name, image and likeness
Sankey also discussed the need for a national name, image and likeness (NIL) law to supersede the various state laws that have been passed across the country.
Sankey deemed NCAA’s temporary NIL rules a necessary reality but noted they are no substitute for a national standard. He pointed out that the different state laws are either inconsistent or simply don’t exist — only 24 states have passed laws — and that the NCAA’s rules can no longer resolve key issues.
When asked about his role in getting a national law passed, Sankey explained he’s trying to do his part in getting that ball in motion.
“All I can do is keep asking and making the case for why it’s necessary, and I’ve learned over the last two years I should have paid much more attention in high school civics because I’m learning so much,” Sankey said. “I’ve testified once, I’ve met and I’ve had conferences to provide some education and perspective about what the national standard would mean.
“We’ll learn a lot in the next three months, and we’ll see how that guides us if, in fact, there is no federal legislation.”
Defending Florida’s defense
Florida’s 2021 season featured a strong offensive output coupled with a defense that had its share of letdowns.
When asked about the Gators’ struggles — which included giving up 428 yards per game last fall —- Florida head coach Dan Mullen refuted the claim that his defense just couldn’t figure it out.
“If you look in different games, we're maybe erratic defensively at different times, but there's a lot of different things that go into that,” Mullen said. “There's some games that we played really, really well defensively; there's games where I thought we played well but statistically maybe weren't great.
“I don't know if there's one thing to say that it was statistically not where we want to be, but when I look and I go through game-by-game situations, I think it's easy to identify in this game here were our issues and it wasn't one specific thing.”
The Gators will look to take a step forward in 2021 as they look to capture their second straight SEC East division title.
LSU’s QB situation
LSU has itself a quarterback battle entering the season.
The Tigers have two players in senior Myles Brennan and sophomore Max Johnson competing for the right to start the team’s season opener against UCLA. The two players bring considerably different attributes to the table, as Brennan boasts more experience but is coming off a season shortened by an abdomen injury while Johnson is raw but showed flashes last season as a true freshman.
Orgeron made it clear the competition between the two is ongoing while noting his full confidence in both players.
“On offense we've got a battle at quarterback. I think it's healthy for a football team,” Orgeron said. “I believe in both quarterbacks. Myles Brennan and Max Johnson are two championship quarterbacks. Whoever wins is going to do a great job at LSU. It's going to be a tremendous battle, and we'll see what happens.”
Starting anew at South Carolina
There’s a new era beginning with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Shane Beamer’s appearance Monday afternoon made the Gamecocks head coach the first of the conference’s four new head coaches to take to the podium.
Beamer, who comes to South Carolina after previously serving as an assistant there among other stops at Mississippi State, Georgia and Oklahoma, used his time to express his excitement regarding the new chapter of Gamecocks football and what he believes the program can accomplish in near future.
“All of these Gamecock club events that I go to, any interview that I do, anywhere that I go in public, everyone tells me that there's never been more excitement about South Carolina football than there is right now, and I'm with them. I've never been more excited about a football season,” Beamer said. “There have been some great days in Columbia, South Carolina, some great days for South Carolina football, but I am 100 percent convinced that the best days of South Carolina football are right in front of us, and I couldn't be more excited about that.”