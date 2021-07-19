COVID, coaching changes and quarterback battles: Recapping Day 1 of SEC Media Days

“On offense we've got a battle at quarterback. I think it's healthy for a football team,” Orgeron said. “I believe in both quarterbacks. Myles Brennan and Max Johnson are two championship quarterbacks. Whoever wins is going to do a great job at LSU. It's going to be a tremendous battle, and we'll see what happens.”

Starting anew at South Carolina

There’s a new era beginning with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Shane Beamer’s appearance Monday afternoon made the Gamecocks head coach the first of the conference’s four new head coaches to take to the podium.

Beamer, who comes to South Carolina after previously serving as an assistant there among other stops at Mississippi State, Georgia and Oklahoma, used his time to express his excitement regarding the new chapter of Gamecocks football and what he believes the program can accomplish in near future.