Craven gets up to head in winner as No. 11 Auburn tops Army

Up in the clouds, there was no one to stop ME Craven.

Auburn’s 6-foot-2 senior got up above the keeper, up above all the flailing defenders, and tracked in the cross to score Auburn’s game-winner on a header Sunday during the Tigers’ 1-0 win over Army.

Craven used her height to get to the ball lobbed in by Anna Haddock on the corner — just as it’s drawn up for the tallest player on the team, who plays defender but can use her height to attack on corner kicks.

“To be able to finally get one in and break our tie streak meant a lot to the team, so hopefully we can get more going forward,” Craven said after the victory.

No. 11 Auburn got back on the winning side after three straight ties. The Tigers moved to 3-0-3 on the season, still unbeaten but having entered Sunday’s game hungry for a win.

Craven’s score came in the 29th minute and it was enough for Auburn when Craven and the other defenders were helping to limit Army to just six shots and only two on goal.

Auburn’s star keeper Maddie Prohaska came away with saves on those two opporunities to complete another shutout.

And Haddock, the offense’s star, earned another assist with her well-placed corner kick in to Craven, who leapt up over the defenders to head in the winner.

“Anna’s always accurate, and I can always trust her with the ball, so just having that connect with her is special,” Craven said. “Hopefully we can get a few more and get the ball rolling and get some more wins.”

As for the defense: “We’ve been communicating a lot and trusting in each other and covering for each other, so when one of us makes a mistake we just have to make sure the other ones don’t,” she said.

And, oh yeah: “Definitely being tall helps on corners,” she laughed.

Auburn will next play UMass Lowell on Thursday at home before traveling to take on in-state rival Samford on Sunday in the team’s non-conference finale. Then SEC play opens Sept. 16 against Missouri.

There’ll be more ties in general this year, Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa agreed, after the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel decided in April that overtime would be eliminated in the regular season. She’s been disappointed with the string of ties. This first one was a good result: Auburn matched defending national champion Florida State 1-1 for a draw on the road in Tallahassee, Fla. Then Auburn came up empty on offense for two more scoreless ties with Wake Forest and West Virginia.

In conference play, the difference between a win and a draw could be the difference in deciding a bye at the SEC Tournament, so Hoppa’s glad the team saw how easily a game can go to a tie this season now rather than later.

“For sure, I’d rather go through this now, and that’s why we played Florida State and then Wake and then West Virginia in a row,” Hoppa said. “That’s like three conference-level games. And obviously we tied them and we’ve got to learn from that and try as we get into conference play to not leave points on the table like we thought we did, especially against West Virginia.”

Craven recorded the fourth goal of her career, and her second on a corner header. She used her height to poke in another one last year against Troy.

“It’s funny: She came in and wasn’t particularly great in the air, like you’d think she would be with her height, and we challenged her to be great,” Hoppa said. “That’s something she should be — right? — with her being 6-2 on the field. And over the last several years she got really a ton better defensively. We can really count on her defensive headers. And then we challenged her for attacking headers, and she had one last year and now I’m happy see she’s already got one this year and hopefully she can build on that.”

Auburn’s game Thursday against UMass Lowell is set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. Admission to games at the Auburn Soccer Complex is free.