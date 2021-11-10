Crouch lands ‘difference-making’ class during fall signing period

Head coach Brent Crouch announced Wednesday the addition of five student-athletes during the fall signing period who will join the program for the 2022 Auburn volleyball season.
Outside hitter Akasha Anderson, libero Sarah Morton, outside/right side hitters Madison Scheer and Bel Zimmerman and middle blocker Kendal Kemp will join the Tigers following award-winning prep careers. Kemp will enroll early and join the Tigers for the spring semester.
“This is a difference-making class,” said Crouch. “I expect Auburn volleyball to reach unprecedented heights as this group grows and matures. Hard workers with high character, they will be a presence on campus and in the SEC.”
AKASHA ANDERSON
Hometown: Reston, Va.
High School: Herndon High School
Club: Virginia Elite
Position: Outside Hitter
Height: 6-3
Highlights: Named the team captain for the 2021 season … multi-time All-District Team selection … selected to PrepVolleyball.com’s FROSH 59 List … Northern Region D Player of the Year … 2021 Class 6 Liberty Conference District Player of the Year … played for Virginia Elite club team since 2016 … 2021 JVA All-National Team selection … named to 2021 and 2020 JVA Ultra Ankle Watch List … 2021 Under Armour All-America nominee … 2021 Sunshine Volleyball Classic Star Search … selected to 2020 AVCA Phenom List … named to 2020 PrepVolleyball’s Watch List … 2019 Capitol Hill Class Star Search … tabbed to 2018 AVCA Phenom List … member of 2018 PrepVolleyball.com FROSH 59 List … 2018 and 2017 Team Excellence Award winner … selected to the 2020 USAV High Performance Program … named to the 2019 and 2018 USAV Girls Select A1 Program … played at HP World Championships in both 2018 and 2019 … selected to 2017 USAV Girls Future Select National Training Program … Academic Excellence Award winner … member of the National Honor Society … four-year member on both the academic and athletic honor rolls … received Virginia Board of Education Seal for Excellence in Civics Education.
Crouch on Anderson: “Akasha Anderson is a six-rotation outside hitter who can do it all. A gifted athlete blessed with a heavy arm, Akasha will be a scoring machine on the left, out of the back row and with stuff blocks and aces. Even better, she spends as much time lifting her teammates up with her support and positivity as she scores points.”
KENDAL KEMP
Hometown: Eagan, Minn.
High School: Eagan High School
Club: Northern Lights
Position: Middle Blocker
Height: 6-6
Highlights: Named the fourth overall recruit and top middle blocker in the state of Minnesota by PrepDig.com … 2021 AVCA High School All-Region Team selection … Pioneer Press 2021 Co-Player of the Year … tabbed South Suburban Conference Honorable mention … South Suburban Conference All-Conference honoree … selected as an All-State honorable mention … earned Mississippi 8 All-Conference Award and an All-Academic Award winner while competing for Rogers High School.
Crouch on Kemp: “Kendal Kemp is a middle blocker who I expect to eventually exceed the blocking records Tatum Shipes has set this season. At 6-6 with an attitude on the net, expect to see her shutting down opponents’ quick attacks and be able to read and touch attacks all along the net. Kendal arrives early this spring and that extra time will set her up for early success this fall.”
SARAH MORTON
Hometown: Munster, Ind.
High School: Munster High School
Club: Michio Chicago Volleyball Academy
Position: Libero
Height: 5-7
Highlights: Ranked the No. 84 overall recruit in the country … 2021 AVCA High School All-Region Team selection … 2021 First Team All-District … named a varsity libero, representing the Northern Indiana, at the 2018 North vs. South Tournament … 2018 All-Conference Team selection … nominee to the 2019 and 2021 Under Armour Phenom Lists … tabbed to 2021 Indiana Senior Watch List … a 2020 Junior and District All-Star … honored as a 2020 Game Changer … selected as the 2020 Most Valuable Player … earned 2020 North Region First Team honors … 2020 All-State Second Team member … member of the 2020 AVCA Phenom List … led Munster High School to its first 2020 Regional Championship and first appearance at the state tournament … helped Munster to the semifinals of the 2020 state championships as the team ultimately finished runners-up … named a 2020 Darling Dandy by PrepVolleyball … participated in the 2019 USAV Winter National Youth Training Block at Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs … member of the 2019 USAV HP Select A1 National Training Team … St. Louis 15-Open All Team Tournament selection … a 2021 USAV GJNC Silver Medalist in the National Division … 2019 JVA Summerfest undefeated champions in the 15-Open division … member of Best Buddies and the ASL club.
Crouch on Morton: “Sarah Morton was the first to verbally commit in this class and set an early tone as a leader in words and actions. From the beginning, Sarah aligned with our vision of what Auburn volleyball will become, and I have no doubt she will drive all of us there. She is already elite in all the important skills liberos must develop – serve receive, floor defense, out-of-system setting and serving - and I expect her to be on the court immediately settling us down with great first contacts.”
MADISON SCHEER
Hometown: Eureka, Mo.
High School: Eureka High School
Club: Rockwood Thunder
Position: Outside/Right Side Hitter
Height: 6-1
Highlights: A two-time All-District first team selection … also earned second-team All-District honors in her career … tabbed an All-Conference first team selection twice in her career … two-time All-State honoree … selected Conference Player of the Year … tabbed to the AVCA All-American Watch List and Prep Volleyball’s Top 150 … 2021 AVCA High School All-Region Team selection … selected to the Under Armour All-American camp.
Crouch on Scheer: “Madison will be an elite blocker in the SEC with her size, strength and jump. Her other gifts include a “motor” that never stops – consistently bringing effort, intensity and energy on every play and an ability to transition and be available offensively on every play. She reminds me of our current opposite Liz Reich in that regard, who has been our best transition-point scorer this year. Blessed with a sunny disposition, Madison will be a great addition to an already positive team vibe.”
BEL ZIMMERMAN
Hometown: Liberty, Mo.
High School: Liberty North High School
Club: Club North Volleyball
Position: Outside/Right Side Hitter
Height: 6-2
Highlights: Ranked the No. 1 right side from the state of Missouri … also ranked the No. 2 overall recruit of the 2022 class from Missouri … 2021 AVCA High School All-Region Team selection … recorded over 1,000 kills during her prep career … earned first team All-State, All-Conference and All-District honors … set Liberty North’s single-match record for kills and service aces as well as the school record for kills in a season … MOKAN All-Tournament Team selection … tabbed to the AVCA All-American Watch List … earned honorable mention All-American honors from AVCA as a junior … ranked as one of the top 25 KC Metro volleyball athletes … also competes in gymnastics and the high jump … is a three-time academic letterwinner … an Academic All-State selection … member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Females Empowered and DECA.
Crouch on Zimmerman: “Bel can score points at the pins. She has a great arm and great range, especially on the right side where she plays most of the time with her club team. Her ability to attack the line is special. It’s an ability that players typically only develop much later in their careers, if ever. I expect her to develop quickly as she learns our offensive and defensive systems.”