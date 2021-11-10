Crouch lands ‘difference-making’ class during fall signing period

SARAH MORTON

Highlights: Ranked the No. 84 overall recruit in the country … 2021 AVCA High School All-Region Team selection … 2021 First Team All-District … named a varsity libero, representing the Northern Indiana, at the 2018 North vs. South Tournament … 2018 All-Conference Team selection … nominee to the 2019 and 2021 Under Armour Phenom Lists … tabbed to 2021 Indiana Senior Watch List … a 2020 Junior and District All-Star … honored as a 2020 Game Changer … selected as the 2020 Most Valuable Player … earned 2020 North Region First Team honors … 2020 All-State Second Team member … member of the 2020 AVCA Phenom List … led Munster High School to its first 2020 Regional Championship and first appearance at the state tournament … helped Munster to the semifinals of the 2020 state championships as the team ultimately finished runners-up … named a 2020 Darling Dandy by PrepVolleyball … participated in the 2019 USAV Winter National Youth Training Block at Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs … member of the 2019 USAV HP Select A1 National Training Team … St. Louis 15-Open All Team Tournament selection … a 2021 USAV GJNC Silver Medalist in the National Division … 2019 JVA Summerfest undefeated champions in the 15-Open division … member of Best Buddies and the ASL club.