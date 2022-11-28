 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Current, former Auburn players and coaches react to Hugh Freeze hire

  • Updated
  • 0
FOOTBALL: Auburn vs. Ole Miss 42

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn talks to Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze after Auburn defeated Ole Miss, 30-22, on Oct. 5 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 Albert Cesare

Watch the eagle flight ahead of the Western Kentucky game on Nov. 19.

Auburn ended its search for its next football coach Monday with the hiring of Liberty's Hugh Freeze.

Freeze comes to the Plains after compiling a 34-15 with the Flames the past four seasons, and a resume that extends a decade long as an FBS head coach.

Several current and Auburn former players, as well as current and former Auburn coaches, have chimed in on the news. Here's a look at their reactions:

People are also reading…

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly offered $225 million contract to play for Saudi Arabian club

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert