Current, former Auburn players and coaches react to Hugh Freeze hire

Auburn ended its search for its next football coach Monday with the hiring of Liberty's Hugh Freeze.
Freeze comes to the Plains after compiling a 34-15 with the Flames the past four seasons, and a resume that extends a decade long as an FBS head coach.
Several current and Auburn former players, as well as current and former Auburn coaches, have chimed in on the news. Here's a look at their reactions:
@CoachHughFreeze https://t.co/fXVDQU7Nuj— jarquezhunter (@jarquezhunter) November 29, 2022
lets ride. https://t.co/U1HVSyyov4— Landen King (@Landen_King3) November 28, 2022
People are also reading…
@CoachHughFreeze Welcome to the Plains, let’s get to work we’ve got unfinished business to handle.🦅 #WarEagle— Robby Ashford (@robby_ashford) November 28, 2022
🤔🤔— jeffrey m’ba (@jeffrey_mbaa) November 28, 2022
Welp❄️— Quis3️⃣🦍 (@burks_mb) November 28, 2022
WDE 💙🧡— Chandler Wooten (@ItsMeWootang) November 29, 2022
Welcome to auburn #hughfreeze !!!— Sammie Coates (@sammiecoates11) November 28, 2022
I’m here for Hugh Freeze as the new HC at Auburn.— Daren Bates (@DB_5trey) November 28, 2022
Happy for my friend @CoachHughFreeze for getting the Auburn job! That’s a special place, you’re going to love it!I’ve also got a couple old sweater vests laying around if you ever need them 😁— Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) November 29, 2022
Looking forward to working with Hugh and Carnel and the amazing staff they will put together. Looking forward to welcoming the Freeze family, I hear they are Ausome! Happy for our players! We got us a ball coach! https://t.co/sehVj1mydf— Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) November 28, 2022