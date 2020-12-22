Current, former Auburn players react to Bryan Harsin’s hiring

Tuesday marked the start of a new era at Auburn with the news that Boise State’s Bryan Harsin would be the next Tigers head coach. Understandably, Tigers from the past and present had plenty of thoughts to share.

Some of the players didn’t even need any words to get their reaction across. Following the announcement of Harsin’s hiring, Auburn offensive lineman Kam Stutts shared a GIF of the wrestler The Rock smiling while standing in the ring. Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz took a similar route by sharing a GIF of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo raising his eyebrows with an apparent look of intrigue.

Schwartz later made a joke regarding Boise State’s blue field, saying his first question was whether Jordan-Hare Stadium’s field would be blue or orange now that Harsin is running the show.

Auburn defensive back Traivon Leonard shared his disappointment in the Tigers’ players not being the first to learn the news. He later shared that “Auburn will be fine I believe” and that the main reason he felt the team needed the news first because “We needed closure.”

Cole Cubelic, who played at Auburn from 1996 to 2001 and now works for ESPN, also had a positive reaction to the news.

