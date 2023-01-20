‘Cut loose’: On vault, No. 7 Auburn gymnastics embraces opportunity to improve

Where does Auburn go up from here?

On vault, there’s room for the Tigers to go up and out — high and far — all in the blink of an eye.

No. 7 Auburn will start Friday night’s meet against No. 25 Arkansas on vault, getting back on the team’s most up-and-down apparatus. After vault was Auburn’s lowest-scoring event last year, the Tigers opened this season with a roaring 49.500 on vault in Las Vegas — which tied the program record for best vault score in school history, proved to be the best vault score thrown down by any team in the NCAA that opening weekend.

Auburn went on to throw a 49.225 last week at Florida — a regression to the mean that could’ve been expected by onlookers. But with each meet, and each vault, the Tigers have their chance at showing improved consistency in the event, even as they wrestle to replace the Yurchenko 1.5 from last year’s anchor Drew Watson.

Vault was the story of the meet for Auburn in its opener in Las Vegas — which happened to be the team’s first meet without Watson. On the last rotation, Auburn found momentum late and threw down four consective scores of 9.900 or higher to close the meet.

Performances like that could help push Auburn back to another deep run in the postseason even without a key component from last year’s lineup.

“I think vault, for us, we really just had to go out there and show ourselves that we could do it as well as everybody else,” sophomore Sara Hubbard said. “At that meet, we really just wanted to fight and end well, and I think we really proved that we could do that.”

Hubbard, mainly a vault specialist last year, also throws the Yurchenko 1.5, along with usual starters Cassie Stevens and Derrian Gobourne.

“I think we are really trying to fine-tune our vaults and the details — the legs and the landings — and I think we’ve grown a lot in that this year, so you’ll see that,” she added.

While Auburn was No. 1 on scoring on vault after that first week, the Tigers stand No. 3 in scoring on vault going into Friday’s meet. Auburn head coach Jeff Graba doesn’t put much stock in the rankings at this point in the season.

“Well, the first one, we didn’t know how good we would be, and they did a good job of competing like they practice. The second one, I think they thought they could be pretty good and tried too hard. You’ve got to let it happen,” he said.

“We’ve been training better. I don’t believe in the rankings at this point in the year anyway, because there’s so much variability. In March it’ll be pretty accurate. But I think we’re a really good vault team. We just have to vault big and when you have a lot of time to land, you tend to stick more landings than when you’re trying to stick the landing right off the vault. So, go big.”

After offseason training, Graba says he sees more of that explosiveness off the block this season. He’s surely be curious to see what that looks like Friday night when Auburn starts the meet on vault, rather than ending there.

There’s a ceiling to Auburn’s scoring on vault: Auburn has four gymnasts regularly throwing vaults with 10.0 start values, including the three throwing the Yurchenko 1.5 and Suni Lee, who is throwing a tuck Lopez to get herself one step closer to throwing the Cheng in her run at the Olympics. Sophia Groth and Olivia Hollingsworth are both throwing a Yurchenko full, which has a 9.95 start value — meaning that even if the vault is performed flawlessly, judges can only give the vault a 9.95 at highest.

But if the consistency is there, that might just be what Auburn needs on vault. Vault was Auburn’s lowest-scoring event in exactly half of its meets last year.

There’s been improvement so far, and while Graba would like to see more results and more data, he credits offseason drilling, strength and conditioning, and an emphasis on technique for Auburn’s strides so far — plus an intangible factor:

“You have to have that courage in the moment to cut loose. And you have to practice that, and the only way you practice that is in big moments,” he said. “So I’m glad that we tested ourselves the first two weekends, but we’ll get another test this Friday. Arkansas is a really good team coming to town, they’re fully capable of beating anybody in the country, and we’re going to start on vault. We’ll have a lot of juice. Let’s go let it all hang out and see if we can get back to that mid-to-upper 49. That’d be really nice.”

Auburn’s meet with Arkansas starts a 7:30 p.m. and is set to the televised on SEC Network.