Damitria Buchanan named assistant coach for Auburn women’s basketball

Damitria Buchanan, who spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach at Kansas, has been named assistant coach for Auburn women’s basketball, head coach Johnnie Harris announced Wednesday.

Buchanan – “Coach D” – managed and oversaw the day-to-day recruiting operations as KU’s recruiting coordinator for head coach Brandon Schneider and his staff. She played for Harris at Texas A&M and comes to Auburn with 10 years of Division I coaching experience.

“Coach D is very well-respected across the country as an exceptional recruiter,” Harris said. “She has a relentless work ethic, which will help lay the foundation of our culture. I have known her for years, back to when she was a player for me at Texas A&M. She has high character, she is competitive, and I believe she will be a great mentor for our young ladies. We are extremely blessed to have her join our Auburn Family.”

Buchanan helped piece together the 2019 signing class at Kansas ranked No. 31 in the nation by Dan Olson Collegiate Girls Report, which was the third-highest ranking among Big 12 Conference programs.