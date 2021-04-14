Damitria Buchanan named assistant coach for Auburn women’s basketball

Damitria Buchanan, who spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach at Kansas, has been named assistant coach for Auburn women’s basketball, head coach Johnnie Harris announced Wednesday.
Buchanan – “Coach D” – managed and oversaw the day-to-day recruiting operations as KU’s recruiting coordinator for head coach Brandon Schneider and his staff. She played for Harris at Texas A&M and comes to Auburn with 10 years of Division I coaching experience.
“Coach D is very well-respected across the country as an exceptional recruiter,” Harris said. “She has a relentless work ethic, which will help lay the foundation of our culture. I have known her for years, back to when she was a player for me at Texas A&M. She has high character, she is competitive, and I believe she will be a great mentor for our young ladies. We are extremely blessed to have her join our Auburn Family.”
Buchanan helped piece together the 2019 signing class at Kansas ranked No. 31 in the nation by Dan Olson Collegiate Girls Report, which was the third-highest ranking among Big 12 Conference programs.
“Coach Harris has always been my mentor and someone that I’ve looked up to in this profession,” Buchanan said. “To have the opportunity to work with her here at Auburn University is a blessing and an honor. I am looking forward to learning from her, building this program, and being a mentor for our young ladies as Coach Harris was and is for me. Let’s get to work!”
During the 2017-18 signing period, Buchanan helped Schneider and the Jayhawks ink their second five-star recruit in four seasons with the signing of Brooklyn Mitchell.
Buchanan joined the Jayhawks after spending the 2013-15 seasons at Texas Tech. While in Lubbock, Buchanan mentored the frontcourt and assisted with scouting, recruiting and academics. With the Lady Raiders, Buchanan played an integral part in helping land one of their most promising recruiting classes in 2014 after just one year on the South Plains.
Prior to her two-year stint with the Lady Raiders, Buchanan was a part of the coaching staff at Stephen F. Austin under Schneider. She mentored Porsha Roberts to multiple all-conference accolades, including Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and all-conference second team as a sophomore.
Buchanan helped guide the Ladyjacks to the Southland Conference Tournament Championship and a 23-win season in 2011-12. The increase in 11 wins from the 2010-11 season (12) to 2011-12 (23) was tied for the sixth-biggest turnaround in the nation.
After receiving her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M, Buchanan remained in the College Station area to pursue a master’s degree while serving as a teacher and coach at A&M Consolidated Middle School.
During her playing days while Harris was coaching at TAMU, Buchanan helped guide the Aggies to three Big 12 Conference titles and four top-25 finishes, including top-10 finishes in each of her final three seasons. Buchanan was named team captain during her senior season, and was a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection.