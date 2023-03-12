Auburn men’s basketball will be dancing once again, as the program learned Sunday it’d be a No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region of this year’s 2023 NCAA Tournament, securing its fourth bid in five years.

The Tigers will square off with No. 8 seed Iowa on Thursday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. A win against the Hawkeyes would advance Auburn to a round-of-32 game against 1-seeded Houston or 16-seeded Northern Kentucky and a chance to advance to the Sweet 16 in Kansas City.

This will be Auburn’s 12th trip to the NCAA Tournament, and its fourth trip under coach Bruce Pearl. It’s also the fourth time the Tigers are tournament bound in five seasons. The only Auburn coach with more NCAA Tournament berths is Sonny Smith, with five.

Auburn got its bid to this year’s NCAA Tournament after a 20-12 campaign, including a 10-8 mark against Southeastern Conference foes. It’s the fifth time in the past six seasons the Tigers have reached 20 regular-season wins and double-digit victories in SEC play, but the results came with a brutal ending.

Since Jan. 25, Auburn is 4-9. It was unable to log back-to-back wins, but suffered multiple back-to-back losses, including a three-game losing streak in early February. Seven of those losses were decided by single digits, six of which were decided by five points or fewer.

Auburn’s final game of the season fell into that category, as the Tigers couldn’t land a game-tying 3 in the final seconds of a 76-73 loss to Arkansas in its first game in SEC Tournament play Thursday. Auburn erased a 15-point deficit to retake a one-point lead in the game’s final minute.

“I feel like it shows everybody that we can play anybody in the country,” Auburn forward Chris Moore said after the loss. “If we start like that every game, every game, then I'm pretty sure that we'll have more wins than losses.”

The program’s NCAA Tournament résumé remained intact in spite of the slump at season’s end. Eight of its nine losses in the span came against Quad 1 opponents, the lone loss being at Quad 2 Vanderbilt on Feb. 18. in Nashville.

On the season, Auburn was 3-10 against Quad 1 opponents, but was 9-11 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents. It was 9-1 and against Quad 3 and 4.