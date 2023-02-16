When Memphis baseball’s season ended last May, Daron Schoenrock’s coaching career ended, too. But that ending quickly spun into a new beginning.

The 61-year-old Schoenrock, who had been the head coach at Memphis for the past 18 seasons, announced in January 2022 that he’d retire at season’s end. But he and Auburn head coach Butch Thompson started talking that spring — “to kick the tires, and kick it down the curb a little bit,” Schoenrock said — about him joining Thompson’s staff.

Then, late in the summer, Schoenrock decided he “still had some tread on the tires.”

Schoenrock, who joined Auburn’s staff as its volunteer assistant and pitching coach on Aug. 1, spent less than three months in retirement, coming out of it to bring Thompson and the Tigers 38 years’ worth of experience coaching college baseball.

The reason for his return, Schoenrock said, was Thompson, who — long before he was coaching — first played college baseball for Schoenrock at Birmingham-Southern in the 1990s.

“I trust him with my whole heart,” Thompson said. “He wouldn’t be here (otherwise), and I think he’s when you’re in one place for 18 years, and you’ve been leading a program and then to go back to your roots of being a pitching coach — I think I’ve seen a flame kindled in him.

“He’s really enjoyed this process of not having to do all the things like this that I have to do that he’s had to do all these years to just be with our players. He’s done an amazing job of that.”

While Schoenrock is tasked with piecing together a staff that’s light on experience, it’s far from his rodeo in this role. Prior to Memphis, he was both a pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at three different Southeastern Conference schools in Kentucky, Mississippi State and Georgia.

He has sent 68 pitchers onto professional baseball careers, including nine to Major League Baseball, with Brandon Webb, Jonathan Papelbon and Paul Maholm among them.

“I love his energy and he just has so much knowledge,” freshman pitcher Zach Crotchfelt said. “When I came here, I think my stuff was average, and I know I still have a lot of room to work, but working with Rock, my stuff’s night and day.

“ … It’s just having great minds like that. I think all the players, we have decent minds because we’ve been playing for a while, but when you add in the experience and the years that Butch has and that Rock has, it’s super beneficial.”

One of the 10 freshmen and 16 underclassmen arms on Auburn’s staff, Crotchfelt was one of four top-100 freshmen the Tigers signed in their 2023 class. He’s also likely to be one of several options the Tigers try out behind marquee starter Joseph Gonzalez, one of only four pitchers to return who made a start last season.

It’s a tall order for Schoenrock. He’ll have to effectively rebuild a pitching staff that lost two of its three weekend starters, as well as its two marquee relievers.

But to hear him tell it, he couldn’t be more relieved.

“It’s been unbelievably refreshing for me not to have to lead the staff meetings, not to have to raise all the money and not have to do all the things that head coaches have to do,” Schoenrock said. “So it’s allowed me to get back and focus on pitching and, and rebuilding a staff that was you know, that led them to Omaha and had all those draft picks.

“The challenges were waiting at the door for me when I got here, and so we just hit the ground running.”