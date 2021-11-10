Dean lands star-studded 2022 softball signing class

Championship experience on both the state and the national stage combined with a trove of award-winning performances highlight Auburn softball’s 2022 signing class. Head coach Mickey Dean announced the addition of four student-athletes Wednesday.
“We are excited about this class,” said head coach Mickey Dean. “We’re looking forward to their arrival.”
With top ranked recruits across the board, the 2022 softball signing class is lined up to be one of the best in the country. The star-studded class features catcher/utility player Skylar Elkins, infielder Axe Milanowski, catcher/infielder Millie Roberts and pitcher Emmah Rolfe. The quarter has set numerous individual school records during their careers and have combined for multiple All-State selections throughout the southeast.
SKYLAR ELKINS
Hometown: Locust Grove, Ga.
High School: Locust Grove High School
Club: Georgia Impact Softball
Position: Catcher/Utility
Bat/Throw: Right/Right
Highlights: Ranked the sixth best catcher of the 2022 class … ranked the 18th overall recruit in the country … a four-year varsity letterwinner at Locust Grove High School … held a .375 batting average with 20 RBI her senior season … knocked 20 total hits, including three doubles, three triples and five home runs … named to the 2019 Class 5A All-State First Team … competed for Georgia Impact Softball club team … also earned varsity letters in basketball and flag football … an honors student in American literature and algebra … also studies AP British literature … member of the FFA.
Dean on Elkins: “From the very beginning, Skylar has been rated as the top catcher in the 2022 class. She is a gap-to-gap hitter and has shown power with her bat.”
AXE MILANOWSKI
Hometown: Dothan, Ala.
High School: Houston Academy
Club: Georgia Impact Softball
Position: Infielder
Bat/Throw: Right/Right
Highlights: Ranked among the top 100 recruits in the country … led Houston Academy to a 44-7-1 record in 2021, the most wins in school history … set Houston Academy single-season records for runs scored (73), RBI (69) and pitching victories (30) … set Houston Academy career records in hits (233), singles (117), triples (25), home runs (35) RBI (206), runs scored (240) and pitching victories (72) … a .475 career hitter … holds a .568 career on-base percentage with help of 91 walks coupled with a .904 slugging percentage … knocked 56 career doubles … honored as both the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year … Game-Changer Award winner … tabbed as the Most Valuable Player … nominated by her teammates for the Erin Hicks Leadership Award … selected part of the Super 12 team … tabbed to the Alabama North-South All-Star Game … selected First Team All-State … named a First Team High School All-American … selected a two-time USA All-American as a member of Georgia Impact … tabbed Most Valuable Player of the 2022 class at the 2019 All-American Games … twice named to the USA Elite Select 30 … member of the USA Elite Select30 All-American High School Team … member of the National Honor Society, Student Government Association, Spanish Club and Blue Zone (Spirit Club) … member of the Headmaster’s List since the seventh grade.
Dean on Milanowski: “Axe is a power corner. She has shown great mobility and athleticism playing both first and third. She has a great deal of offensive power and has proven to be clutch as hitter.”
MILLIE ROBERTS
Hometown: Owensboro, Ky.
High School: Daviess County High School
Club: Georgia Impact Softball
Position: Catcher/Infielder
Bat/Throw: Right/Right
Highlights: Ranked the fifth overall position player (first base) in the country by Extra-Innings Softball … ranked the 34th overall recruit in the country by the publication … led Daviess County to the 2021 Kentucky State Championship game … tabbed 2021 Daviess County Defensive Player of the Year … a 2021 All-State Team honorable mention … selected to Messenger-Inquirer 2021 All-Area Team … member of the 2021 All-State Tournament team … tabbed to the 2021 Third Region All-Tournament team .. a 2021 and 2019 All-District Team selection … selected to the 2021 Kentucky East-West All-Star team … named to the All-Area First Team by 102.7 Sports Radio … held a .429 average with a .506 on-base percentage during the 2021 season … added 14 home runs and 13 doubles … broke Daviess County High School’s career home run record that was previously held by Kentucky’s Lauren Johnson … selected 2021 Player of the Game in the Team Lauren Tournament … nominated for the 2020 Kentucky Softball Gatorade Player of the Year award … named 2019 Ninth District Player of the Year … a member of the 2019 Third Region All-Region Team … the 2019 Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Player of the Year … named 2019 Homers Radio Third Region Most Valuable Player … became the first freshman to ever receive the Third Region KHSAA Coaches’ Association Player of the Year Award … named 2019 Owensboro Times Player of the Year … tabbed to the 2019 Homers Radio All-Region Team … became just the second freshmen to receive Class a First Team All-State honors … broke Daviess County’s season home run record that was previously held by Kentucky’s Lauren Johnson … named to the 2018 All-District and Homers All-Region teams … held a .500 average at PGF Nationals … named Offensive MVP at the 12u World Series … selected to the Academic All-State First Team … will graduate high school with an associates of arts degree … also competed in basketball her freshman season.
Dean on Roberts: “Millie has shown to be very versatile, playing third, first and catcher. Millie has been an offensive threat since picking up a bat with a great deal of power.”
EMMAH ROLFE
Hometown: Madison, Ala.
High School: Bob Jones High School
Club: Georgia Impact Softball
Position: Pitcher
Bat/Throw: Right/Right
Highlights: Nationally ranked as the sixth pitcher in the 2022 class by Fastpitch Network … a top 10 nationally ranked pitcher by Extra Inning Softball … ranked seventh nationally in position rankings (pitcher/hitter) by Extra inning Softball … held a 0.98 ERA in the circle couple with 218 strikeouts during the 2021 season … at the plate slugged 13 home runs behind a .416 batting average … tabbed a 2019, 2020 and 2021 First Team All-State selection … selected to the 2020 All-State Terrific 20 – Huntsville Region … 2021 Tennessee Valley High School Softball Terrific 20 selection … member of the 2021 ASWA All-State Softball Team … tabbed to the 2021 ASWA Super All-State Softball team … earned AHSAA Female Player of the Week honors in 2021 … named a MaxPrep Top 25 High School Player of the 2022 class … selected to the 2021 AHSAA North-South All-Star Team … held a 1.115 ERA while competing for Georgia Impact during the summer of 2021 … member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes … Bob Jones High School’s 2021 Heisman Award Winner.