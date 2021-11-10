Dean lands star-studded 2022 softball signing class

MILLIE ROBERTS

Highlights: Ranked the fifth overall position player (first base) in the country by Extra-Innings Softball … ranked the 34th overall recruit in the country by the publication … led Daviess County to the 2021 Kentucky State Championship game … tabbed 2021 Daviess County Defensive Player of the Year … a 2021 All-State Team honorable mention … selected to Messenger-Inquirer 2021 All-Area Team … member of the 2021 All-State Tournament team … tabbed to the 2021 Third Region All-Tournament team .. a 2021 and 2019 All-District Team selection … selected to the 2021 Kentucky East-West All-Star team … named to the All-Area First Team by 102.7 Sports Radio … held a .429 average with a .506 on-base percentage during the 2021 season … added 14 home runs and 13 doubles … broke Daviess County High School’s career home run record that was previously held by Kentucky’s Lauren Johnson … selected 2021 Player of the Game in the Team Lauren Tournament … nominated for the 2020 Kentucky Softball Gatorade Player of the Year award … named 2019 Ninth District Player of the Year … a member of the 2019 Third Region All-Region Team … the 2019 Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Player of the Year … named 2019 Homers Radio Third Region Most Valuable Player … became the first freshman to ever receive the Third Region KHSAA Coaches’ Association Player of the Year Award … named 2019 Owensboro Times Player of the Year … tabbed to the 2019 Homers Radio All-Region Team … became just the second freshmen to receive Class a First Team All-State honors … broke Daviess County’s season home run record that was previously held by Kentucky’s Lauren Johnson … named to the 2018 All-District and Homers All-Region teams … held a .500 average at PGF Nationals … named Offensive MVP at the 12u World Series … selected to the Academic All-State First Team … will graduate high school with an associates of arts degree … also competed in basketball her freshman season.