Defending champions, competitive balance, and coup d'états: Recapping Day 3 of SEC Media Days

Saban drew some attention on Tuesday when he spoke at the Texas High School Coaches Association's annual convention and mentioned sophomore quarterback Bryce Young had agreed to endorsement deals that altogether were worth “almost seven figures.”

Saban began his media session Wednesday by saying his current opinion on the new issues in college football such as name, image and likeness would not be as informed as they would be in, say, one year since he’ll have more experience and will understand all the ramifications.

When asked about his comments regarding Young’s deals, Saban explained players have always been able to work outside of football and make money and that the key now is for the program to help them make the most of the sport’s new landscape.

“All we've done is create an opportunity for players to work. The only thing is, the question is because it's not going to be equal and everything that we've done in college athletics in the past has always been equal. Everybody's had equal scholarship, equal opportunity; now that's probably not going to be the case,” Saban said. “Some positions, some players will have more opportunities than others, and how that's going to impact your team, our team, the players on the team. I really can't answer because we don't have any precedent for it.