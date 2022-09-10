‘We did enough’: Defense keeps Auburn it in as Tigers survive

While the Auburn offense struggled early, the Tiger defense played well enough to keep the team in the game in what turned out to be a 24-16 win for Auburn against San Jose State.

Auburn trailed 10-7 at the half. When the Auburn offense settled down and eliminated turnovers in the second half, the Tigers survived — with the defense making enough plays in enough big moments to make sure the game never got out of hand for Auburn.

Auburn’s defense ultimately allowed only one touchdown. The Auburn offense was plagued with penalties, racking up seven on the night, but the defense finished with just two.

The Auburn players were still hard on themselves: Safety Zion Puckett said he saw jitters and anxiety carrying over from last week, but he said that once the defense settled down and got back to the game plan, they became more effective.

“Defensively, we did enough. We pressured the quarterback… He’s a slippery guy,” said Harsin on the overall defensive performance. “On the back end, I thought we gave up … some penalties that I’ll go back and look at, but I thought we gave up a few throws that we could have challenged and had a better outcome.”

Puckett finished with six tackles. Owen Pappoe finished with seven tackles while Derick Hall finished with a team-high eight tackles.

“We didn’t play as good and we weren’t playing our brand of football,” Pappoe said. “Picking things up on defense, too, we just had to make a few tweaks here and there.”

Spartan quarterback Chevan Cordiero was effective throughout the game, but the Auburn defense got to him more often than they did against Mercer. The Tigers recorded three sacks in Game 2 compared to just one in their season opener.

Keionte Scott, Marcus Harris and Eku Leota logged the three sacks.

Red zone defense was also an aspect Puckett says the group focused on, with the biggest stop of the night being a one-yard line stand that kept the Trojans out of the end zone at the start of the second quarter. That drive and subsequent stop helped keep the game from getting out of hand while TJ Finley and Robby Ashford worked through early interceptions on the other end.

Finley rallied the defense at halftime to emphasize one message: the offense wasn’t going to let their hard work go to waste.