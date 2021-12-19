Defensive tackle Jeffrey M’ba – the nation's top junior college prospect – commits to Auburn

Auburn has added another promising playmaker to its 2022 signing class.
Four-star junior college defensive tackle Jeffrey M’ba committed to Auburn over Missouri and Tennessee on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound M’ba stands as the Tigers’ 17th signee in this year’s class.
M’ba is considered the top junior college prospect in the 2022 class, per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. With his addition, Auburn’s class moves up to 13th nationally and sixth in the SEC, per the same metrics.
M’ba becomes the first No. 1 overall junior college recruit to sign with Auburn since quarterback Jarrett Stidham in 2017.
M’ba’s journey to Auburn is an extraordinary one.
M’ba was born in Gabon, Africa but moved to La Roche-sur-Yon, France as a child. M’ba didn’t start playing football until 2018 and took to it immediately, which opened the door for an opportunity on the Pole France Aquitaine de Football team playing against the best football players in the country.
M’ba’s football exploits opened the door for a chance to come to America, where he enrolled at St. Thomas More in Connecticut. He originally committed to Virginia as part of the 2019 class, but since his grades from France and his test scores were not in place he decommitted and re-classified to 2020.
M’ba ultimately landed at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas, made famous by the Netflix TV show “Last Chance U.”
M’ba had 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack and one fumble recovery in four games as a freshman in 2020. He’s come on strong during his sophomore season, recording 40 tackles with a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery in nine games this fall.
M’ba becomes the second defensive lineman signee this cycle for the Tigers, joining three-star Enyce Sledge.