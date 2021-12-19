Defensive tackle Jeffrey M’ba – the nation's top junior college prospect – commits to Auburn

Auburn has added another promising playmaker to its 2022 signing class.

Four-star junior college defensive tackle Jeffrey M’ba committed to Auburn over Missouri and Tennessee on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound M’ba stands as the Tigers’ 17th signee in this year’s class.

M’ba is considered the top junior college prospect in the 2022 class, per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. With his addition, Auburn’s class moves up to 13th nationally and sixth in the SEC, per the same metrics.

M’ba becomes the first No. 1 overall junior college recruit to sign with Auburn since quarterback Jarrett Stidham in 2017.

M’ba’s journey to Auburn is an extraordinary one.

M’ba was born in Gabon, Africa but moved to La Roche-sur-Yon, France as a child. M’ba didn’t start playing football until 2018 and took to it immediately, which opened the door for an opportunity on the Pole France Aquitaine de Football team playing against the best football players in the country.