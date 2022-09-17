‘Deflated’: Red zone struggles keep Auburn from having a chance against Penn State

The big difference came in crunch time.

Auburn finished Saturday’s 41-12 loss 2-for-4 in the red zone, while Penn State finished a perfect 5-for-5. Both Auburn’s red zone scores were field goals. Auburn did not score any touchdowns on four trips to the red zone.

Penn State went 2-for-2 on red-zone opportunities in the first half with both chances ending in touchdowns.

“In the first half, that was really the whole story,” tight end John Samuel Shenker said of play in the red zone. “They scored twice in the red zone and we kicked two field goals. I think that deflated us a bit, but we were still only down eight at the half.”

Head coach Bryan Harsin echoed that sentiment in his postgame comments: Auburn was not out of it at halftime, but the Tigers didn’t have a chance in the second half as its red zone struggles continued.

Auburn was held out of the end zone through the first three quarters. Jarquez Hunter caught a 22-yard touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter, but the game was all but put away by then.

The Tigers drove all the way to the 14 in their first drive of the game, but nine plays only went for 34 yards and the effort wrapped with just three points on an Anders Carlson field goal.

Shenker, in breaking down the offense afterwards, said it was essential for teams to score touchdowns in scenarios like that, but especially when facing teams like No. 22 Penn State, who are capitalizing on the other end of the field when in the same situation.

In the second drive, Auburn hit the Penn State 28 and proceeded to throw an interception. In the next, Auburn drove to the five-yard line and settled for a second field goal.

Red zone struggles were apparent in Auburn last loss in the Birmingham Bowl, too: Auburn scored only one touchdown on four red-zone attempts against Houston.

“If a plan doesn’t work, you reevaluate the plan,” Harsin said. “What do we have to do now to make this football team better? That’s the challenge we have now … The standard needs to be better than what it was.”

The Nittany Lions finished the game with two interceptions. The turnovers sucked the life out of a rowdy Jordan-Hare Stadium that was drawing penalties on the game’s opening drive.

Four Penn State touchdowns came in the red zone.

The offense struggled to finish drives with TJ Finley in at quarterback early, then in the third quarter when Robby Ashford got the team into the red zone, he threw an interception on third-and-goal.